Ravens Signed WR Before Diontae Johnson Made Texans Switch

Releasing Diontae Johnson created an open spot for the Baltimore Ravens, one the team filled by adding wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims Jr. He arrived at M&T Bank Stadium after being waived by the Houston Texans, the same team that claimed Johnson on Monday, December 23.

Johnson finding a new home was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He also reported “The Texans claimed former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson on waivers three days after the Ravens claimed former Texans WR/punt returner Steven Sims on waivers.

Trading places: The Texans claimed former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson on waivers three days after the Ravens claimed former Texans WR/punt returner Steven Sims on waivers.

Those moves mean the Ravens might see Johnson again as soon as Christmas Day when they face the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 17. That’s a quick turnaround after the Ravens waived the wideout on Friday, closing the book on a botched trade.

Acquiring Sims flew under the radar, by contrast, but he’s a smart pickup by the Ravens. The 27-year-old is a player they know well thanks to some painful recent experience.

He’s also somebody whose playmaking flair on special teams can make a difference in an area where the Ravens are still searching for solutions.

Steven Sims Jr. Solves Underrated Problem for Ravens

Finding competent returners has been a problem for the Ravens all season. All-Pro cornerback Desmond King is the latest to try, but he hardly fared well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

King put two punts on the ground, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Yet head coach John Harbaugh intends to keep the veteran in the returner’s role for the trip to Houston, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

That situation won’t last long if Sims stays healthy and proves himself. Especially since the Ravens already know what he’s capable of in the return game.

He gashed them for a 67-yard touchdown in last season’s Divisional Playoffs.

This was far from the first time Sims showcased a flair for the big play in football’s third phase. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score while playing in Washington back in 2019.

Sims has bounced around, even having a spell with the Steelers, despite possessing triple-threat skills. He can make an impact as a receiver, returner and runner, rushing for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Ball security has been a problem for a player who’s fumbled 11 times, but if the Ravens can help Sims clean up his technique, he could be an asset during the business end of the campaign.

If nothing else, this move helps the Ravens move on from the saga involving Johnson.

Ravens Finally Done with Diontae Johnson Saga

From suspending him for refusing to enter a game, to eventually making a clean break, the Ravens will be glad to move on from Johnson. He never became the dynamic separator the team hopes it had acquired in trade.

At least the Ravens have gotten consistent contributions from their other wide receivers. Particularly Zay Flowers, who has eclipsed 1,000 yards in just his second season.

Flowers is receiving able support from fellow wideout Rashod Bateman, as well as tight ends Mark Andrews and roving pass-catcher Isaiah Likely. Johnson never became a factor and Sims may have as much trouble taking reps from any member of this group, but the Ravens will still be well-stocked with targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the league’s most productive offense.