Kyle Van Noy Has Strong Response to Ravens Critics

The Baltimore Ravens can’t hide from their struggles getting after quarterbacks, but Kyle Van Noy has slammed the critics. Van Noy leads an inconsistent pass rush in sacks, so he feels able to clap back at detractors of the defense.

Van Noy posted on X that “Folks not watching the games and it shows! MOB on Thursday and Saturday night this week!”

Even a cursory look at the replies reveals a common theme. Observers of the Ravens can’t help but notice their team isn’t putting enough heat on the pocket.

It’s a major flaw ahead of a two-game tilt against AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. That means going against Pro Bowl QBs Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson.

The Ravens’ weakness generating pressure has been showing up in key moments and situations. The issue is a far cry from last season, when Baltimore led the NFL with 60 sacks.

A big part of the problem has been the lack of support for veteran Van Noy on the edge. That could change if an unheralded pass-rusher continues showing signs of improvement.

Kyle Van Noy a Voice in the Wilderness

Van Noy spoke up for this teammates, but it’s hard to ignore the fact he’s been something of a one-man band so far this season. The 33-year-old has helped himself to seven sacks, while no other member of the Ravens D’ has five QB takedowns to their credit.

There’s a problem, though. It involves Van Noy logging six sacks earlier in the season, but he has just one since Week 4.

Van Noy’s erratic output has exacerbated the lack of another edge-rusher making a difference. The Ravens have long expected Odafe Oweh to be a breakout menace, and while the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft, continues to flash potential, his overall form remains patchy.

A similar story is playing out for David Ojabo. The team’s second-round pick two years ago is finally healthy, but that hasn’t translated to eye-catching numbers.

Ojabo and Oweh have combined for just 5.5 sacks, but the Ravens may have another dynamic, young edge defender who’s starting to make his mark.

Second-Year Pro Making an Impact

He wasn’t necessarily expected to be a major contributor during his second season, but Tavius Robinson is making an impact. The 25-year-old has logged 2.5 sacks across his last two games, to go with seven pressures and four knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

What stands out is the way Robinson is winning with raw power. The 262-pound force is taking a straight line through blockers and to quarterbacks.

It’s what Robinson did to notch his second sack during Week 9’s 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

There could be something special brewing here because not many can stand up to Robinson’s combination of raw strength, brute force and takeoff speed. The Ravens had better hope so because they gambled somewhat when they opted against adding a proven pass-rusher before the league’s trade deadline.

General manager Eric DeCosta instead opted to deal for All-Pro help at cornerback. It means the Ravens are banking on better coverage and a reliance on simulated pressure to manufacture a more intense and disruptive pass rush.

That’s an obvious risk when the defense fronted by Van Noy is allowing quarterbacks to complete 66.4 percent of their passes and post a 100.7 rating.