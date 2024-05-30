Ravens ‘Absolute Menace’ Justifying Contract Call

The Baltimore Ravens made a not insignificant leap of faith when they picked up the fifth-year option in Odafe Oweh’s contract, but the former first-round pick is justifying the decision.

Oweh proved “an absolute menace” at OTAs on Tuesday, May 28, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink. He also noted how the outside linebacker stood out “both as a pass rusher and run defender.”

Odafe Oweh was an absolute menace at today's Ravens OTAs practice both as a pass rusher and run defender. He's making that fifth-year option decision look mighty good. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 28, 2024

There was further praise from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He noticed Oweh and defensive tackle Broderick Washington “were in the backfield throughout the day, blowing up running plays and providing pressure on the quarterback.”

These positive flashes, albeit in sterile conditions, bode well for Oweh. The player selected with the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft has struggled to consistently produce splash plays.

Oweh’s struggles mean the Ravens are still waiting for “him to take the next step into being an eight-to-10-sack player,” per Zrebiec.

That need is magnified after veteran edge-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Tyus Bowser left the team this offseason.

Odafe Oweh Must Make 5th-Year Option Count

The Ravens picking up his fifth-year option represented something of a reprieve for Oweh. It’s not as if he’d been dominant during his first three seasons in the pros.

Instead, a mere 13 sacks was all the Ravens had to show for their first-round investment. There were underlying numbers, though, that made sense of the decision to keep Oweh around for another two years.

Hidden stats like the 25-year-old generating 38 quarterback hits, to go with 48 pressures, per Pro Football Reference. Finishing plays has been a problem, but nobody can dispute Oweh has been highly disruptive.

He proved as much during the 2023 season when working with pass rush coach Chuck Smith helped Oweh take “a significant jump” forward, per Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Oweh’s upward trajectory looks like continuing. He “flashed on a half-dozen or more plays” at practice, according to Mink. Focusing on specific plays, Mink also noted how Oweh’s “pressure created a desperate throwaway during a red-zone drill from the 5-yard line. He made another stop five yards deep in the backfield on an outside run by Justice Hill.”

If there’s more to come from Oweh, now’s the time for him to put it all together and become the leader of a revamped pass rush.

Ravens Need Standout Pass-Rusher to Emerge

Clowney joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency left the Ravens without a marquee pass-rusher. The returning Kyle Van Noy will help pick up the slack, but this rotation still needs a standout edge defender to emerge.

Having Bowser back might have eased the burden, but the team’s sack leader in 2021 was released before opening legal proceedings against the franchise. No Bowser nor Clowney increases the pressure on younger QB hunters like Oweh and David Ojabo to make the grade.

Oweh is getting closer to the level required. He’s making more plays like this pressure and hit on Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Ojabo needs to stay healthy if he’s going to replicate the progress Oweh is making. Unfortunately, Baltimore’s second-round pick in 2022 has appeared in just five games, thanks to a torn Achilles and knee surgery.

Ideally, the Ravens will have their patience rewarded by Ojabo and Oweh emerging as bookend, game-wrecking pass-rushers.