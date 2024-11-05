Ravens Trade for All-Pro After Marshon Lattimore Miss: Report

The Baltimore Ravens needed cornerback help and they’ve got it, even though they were unable to land four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore ahead of the NFL trade deadline. No matter, because the cheap cost of a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft yielded two-time Tre’Davious White.

He joined the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, November 5, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who also revealed “Baltimore was in on Marshon Lattimore. Instead, they land Tre’Davious White, who was one of the NFL’s best during his days in Buffalo.”

The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported the Ravens received a seventh-round choice in 2027. A corresponding move involved the Ravens releasing running back Chris Collier.

Getting a two-time Pro Bowler like White is ample consolation for missing out on Lattimore, who instead stayed in the NFC and joined the Washington Commanders after being dealt by the New Orleans Saints.

Tre’Davious White Trade Answers Obvious Need for Ravens

Securing White’s services answers an obvious need for the Ravens. Namely, adding some established talent in the secondary.

It’s become something of a must for the NFL’s most generous pass defense. The Ravens have surrendered 2,718 yards through the air. They’ve also given up 18 touchdown passes and 43 completions of 20-plus yards.

White can change the narrative, provided he can stay healthy. The 29-year-old also needs to get back to the form that made him a true shutdown corner for the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 and ’20 seasons, when he became a first and second-team All-Pro.

Forcing incompletions became White’s stock in trade. He “has a 17.2% career forced incompletion rate” since being selected 27th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, “the fourth highest rate among CBs during that time period,” according to PFF BAL Ravens.

Those are numbers the Ravens will welcome since opposing quarterbacks have compiled a passer rating of 100.7 this season, per Pro Football Reference. The problem stems from multiple defensive backs struggling to make plays.

Ravens Secondary Littered With Problems

Not much has gone right for the Ravens along the last line of defense. The issues extend to cornerback Brandon Stephens, despite the support of an All-Pro teammate.

Even a more established veteran like safety Marcus Williams has failed to respond to backing from his coach. John Harbaugh has also witnessed another All-Pro, safety Eddie Jackson, face an uphill battle just to get onto the field.

The former Chicago Bears standout was a healthy scratch for Week 9’s 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Harbaugh called it a “numbers game” and still expects Jackson to contribute, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, but the problems aren’t going away for the Ravens in the defensive backfield.

White’s arrival will do a lot to fix some of those problems, even though he hasn’t been the same player since tearing his ACL in 2021. A torn Achilles ended his 2023 season prematurely and underlines the risk of trusting White.

Yet, despite his injury history, a deal for White is all upside for the Ravens because of the price. They acquired a used-to-be elite player on the cheap.

The future seventh-round choice general manager Eric DeCosta parted with is cheap compared to the third, fourth and sixth-round picks the Commanders handed the Saints for Lattimore.