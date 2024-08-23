Lamar Jackson, Ravens Mocked by Patriots Great

R

ivals old and new aren’t about to let Lamar Jackson forget about his miserable record in the playoffs, with former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman taking aim at the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback.

Jackson caught heat from three-time Super Bowl winner Edelman, who was speaking on a pregame show for Fox Sports ahead of the San Francisco 49ers facing the New Orleans Saints in preseason on Sunday, August 18 (h/t MassLive.com’s Lauren Campbell). Edelman challenged the Ravens and other AFC contenders to unseat the dominant Kansas City Chiefs.

The 38-year-old said, “It’s not up to the Chiefs. We all know what the Chiefs are. They got Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, (Steve) Spanguolo, Chris Jones and everyone. It’s up to everyone else. We need to see a Joe Burrow come out and do something, stay healthy and start fast. See Lamar Jackson, who’s been on a milk carton in the playoffs. He’s been missing.”

Those comments landed like an unnecessary jab from a former rival, but Jackson can’t avoid these shots. Not until he arrests a playoff slide that’s seen him go 2-4 in knockout football.

A stronger supporting cast and a more expansive offense give the two-time NFL MVP a great chance to snap his postseason losing streak.

Lamar Jackson Can Only Silence Critics One Way

Winning playoff games is the only way for Jackson to silence detractors like Edelman and another three-time Super Bowl winner who took a shot. The criticism infuriates head coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens, but until he wins championships, Jackson will remain a target for the naysayers.

Jackson helped the Ravens get closer to hardware last season, but a pass-heavy gameplan failed against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Naturally, Jackson took the brunt of the blame.

That’s just the life of a quarterback, but Jackson is still trending in the right direction. He’s coming off his best season as a passer after posting career-high marks in completion percentage (67) and yards (3,678).

Those numbers helped Jackson win a second league-wide MVP award and confirm his status as the most dynamic, dual-threat playmaker in football. Jackson’s maturation as a passer was highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

The Ravens need Jackson to take another leap forward this year. His chances are helped by having two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry in the backfield, another year with wide receiver Zay Flowers, and ultra-athletic tight end Isaiah Likely taking on a bigger role.

His supporting cast is better, but Jackson ultimately needs to make the decisive plays when the games matter most. Only then will No. 8 have the perfect rebuttal for critics like Edelman.

Julian Edelman Has History With Ravens

The Ravens are used to being baited by Edelman. He enjoyed a 4-2 regular-season record against them as a player, per StatMuse.

Edelman also helped the Pats complete a highly-controversial comeback against Baltimore in the 2014 AFC Divisional Playoffs. The wideout’s touchdown pass to fellow receiver Danny Amendola, highlighted here by Casey Baker of Binge Sports, was a signature moment of this game.

This play helped send Edelman en route to the first of his three Lombardi Trophies. He also retired with a Super Bowl MVP award to his credit, accolades Jackson is still chasing.

Time is on Jackson’s side, but the 27-year-old will be acutely aware the Ravens’ title window comes closer to slamming shut after every playoff loss. The good news is it’ll only take one Super Bowl win for Jackson to quiet Edelman and the rest of the noisemakers forever.