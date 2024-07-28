Isaiah Likely Reveals New ‘Nightmare’ Role for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are still searching for the right formula to maxmize Isaiah Likely’s skill-set, but the answer could be in a new multi-faceted, “nightmare” role the third-year tight end is “learning” at training camp.

Likely, the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is happy he can “finally get to show everybody my football knowledge. Being that chess piece – from inline to off-the-ball to slot to out wide to in the back field. … I can be the nightmare that everyone wants me to be,” per Sarah Ellison, co-host of “Ravens Vault.”

Isaiah Likely: "I feel like I finally get to show everybody my football knowledge. Being that chess piece – from inline to off-the-ball to slot to out wide to in the back field. … I can be the nightmare that everyone wants me to be." pic.twitter.com/8dgYWonDAQ — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) July 27, 2024

The new role is about findng more ways to be effective in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano: “Likely told me he’s working on learning every position a receiver might need to know in the offense and expects Monken to move him around the formation to maximize his receiving ability.”

It makes sense to keep Likely on the move often. That’s how Monken can take full advantage of his ‘tweener skills.

It’s also how Likely could help the Ravens offset any continued talent deficiency at wide receiver.

Isaiah Likely’s New Role Creates Problems for Defenses

Moving Likely across formations should mean more snaps at wide receiver. Time in the slot and on the perimeter can help the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder exploit size and speed mismatches more often.

Those matchups fit his skills as an oversized wideout in the body of a “move” tight end. No. 80 gave a demonstration of what he can be as a slot receiver when he snagged this touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Likely spent 203 snaps in the slot last season, per Player Profiler. Those snaps represented 41.1 percent of his total reps.

Increasing Likely’s slot alignments can put defenses in a bind. Opponents won’t want to risk splitting a linebacker out to cover him, so they’ll use nickel personnel more often. That’ll leave them vulnerable to two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry dominating between the tackles.

Splitting Likely out wide can create even more problems for defenses. He’s too physical for a cornerback to cover, so a safety will likely get the job, creating more one-on-one matchups for wide receivers against undermanned defensive backfields.

Those receivers need Likely to chip in with more catches and split his time between the tight end room and their position group.

Ravens Receivers Need Help

There’s talent at wideout, notably 2023 NFL draft first-round pick Zay Flowers, but this is still a group long on potential and short on production. Flowers’ fellow first-rounder Rashod Bateman has yet to live up to his potential, despite surprisingly having his contract extended this offseason.

There’s more upside from this year’s draftee Devontez Walker. He’s a natural burner who could start as a rookie, but Walker lacks experience after starting just eight games for North Carolina in 2023 due to eligibility issues which were later cleared by the NCAA after appeal, per AP reporter Aaron Beard.

Using Likely in more expansive ways can pick up the slack if a relatively inexperienced group of receivers struggles to make the grade. The key will be keeping Likely on the move, the way he was when he went in motion to get free for this touchdown catch and run against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Designing more creative deployment of his personnel is how Monken takes this Ravens offense to new heights. Likely’s role as a roving, playmaking nightmare will be key to the whole process.