Mark Andrews Reveals 2-Word Reaction to Playoff Drop for Ravens

It’s taken a few days, but Mark Andrews has finally spoken out about the critical drop that condemned the Baltimore Ravens to defeat in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

All-Pro tight end Andrews couldn’t reel in what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 19. His drop allowed the Bills to preserve a 27-25 win that ended the Ravens season.

The impact of his mistake has left Andrews “absolutely gutted.” He expressed the regretful sentiment in a message on Instagram posted on Thursday, January 23 (h/t Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic): “Im devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans.”

The 29-year-old also promised that “even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.”

The idea of Andrews and the Ravens using the setback in Buffalo as motivation makes sense, but it won’t be easy to forget an error that wasted a great opportunity to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

This article will be updated.