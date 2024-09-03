Todd Monken Defends Ravens’ Biggest Weakness

T

odd Monken isn’t worried about the state of the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line, despite major changes that include three new starters up front. Offensive coordinator Monken is confident the newcomers have been around long enough to get up to speed and provide the platform for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and league rushing champion Derrick Henry to take the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

Monken declared, “I feel real good about those guys. Every one of them, besides Andrew [Vorhees] at left guard, those guys have been with us – and Andrew was with us last year. They’ve had a great camp, so we’re real comfortable with them playing,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

That’s a bold statement since the Ravens lost three starters from last season, right tackle Morgan Moses, along with guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler. Monken’s confidence in the proposed replacements comes ahead of the 2024 regular season opener against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5.

A tough and creative Chiefs’ front seven led by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones represents an acid first test for Baltimore’s new-look O-line. It’s also a chance for Monken to right some wrongs from the Ravens defeat to KC in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Ravens Embracing Change Up Front

The reference to 2023 NFL draft seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees reveals telling information about the new starting group. That’s according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who believes “Monken may have also provided a glimpse of who will be starting. He mentioned Andrew Vorhees as the only newcomer. That seemingly suggests that Patrick Mekari, and not rookie Roger Rosengarten, will start at RT.”

Vorhees isn’t the only late-round pick being thrust into the starting lineup. New right guard Daniel Faalele was taken off the board in the fourth round in 2022, and he’ll be next to former undrafted free agent Mekari.

The lack of pedigree among the new starters represents the risk the Ravens are taking in a vital area. Inexperience is something the Chiefs can exploit with the sophisticated pressure packages that caused Monken and Jackson problems in the playoffs.

Todd Monken Must Make Amends for Playoff Failings

Monken has questions to answer after the Ravens and their league-leading rushing attack were strangely pass-heavy against the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Jackson attempted 37 passes, while running backs totalled only six carries.

Having Jackson air it out so often left him at the mercy of what the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo do best. Namely, send the blitz from all angles.

As The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer detailed, Jackson struggled against Kansas City’s designer pressures: “Lamar Jackson vs. Kansas City’s big blitzes (6+ pass rushers) in the AFC championship game: 1-for-6, 13 yards, 1 sack, -0.76 EPA/drop-back.”

Teams will continue to challenge Jackson’s protection until the Ravens prove they can figure things out. Elaborate blitz designs require linemen to communicate and work in synchronicity.

That’s going to be a tall order with so many new faces in the trenches. Monken may need to simplify protection calls early and lean on incumbents left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum to hold the group together.

A streamlined approach will reduce the bumps in the road, but it may not be enough to finally beat the Chiefs.