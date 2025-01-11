Ravens Warned Struggling Starter’s in ‘Crosshairs’ vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are heavy favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild-Card Playoffs, but the AFC North champions should still be worried about struggling cornerback Brandon Stephens ahead of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11.

A couple of former Ravens players are concerned Stephens will quickly become a target for the Steelers. Among them, ex-wide receiver Qadry Ismail told Kevin Oestreicher of the Locked on Ravens podcast, “Right now Brandon Stephens, bruh! Bruh! We just don’t know if he’s ready, and is he capable of taking on the challenge that is the Pittsburgh Steelers and what they like to do, which is thrown the football down the football field and make big plays. They haven’t made big plays. You hold them to big, you limit them and not allow big plays, you win. Brandon Stephens, you’re in their crosshairs, period. End of discussion.”

Ismail sounded an ominous tone shared by former Ravens defensive end Marcus Spears. He declared on ESPN’s Get Up (h/t Oestreicher), “that damn [Brandon] Stephens scares the hell out of me on the back-end.”

Stephens experienced several lapses this season, and the Steelers can exploit his weakness. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson’s enduring ability to throw the deep ball, coupled with the speed of standout wide receiver George Pickens, is a combination Stephens should fear.

Brandon Stephens’ Rough Season Gives Steelers Hop

Although Stephens has played his part in the Ravens creditable defensive revival, he’s also endured rough moments that give the Steelers hope. The 27-year-old has allowed 13.7 yards per completion, 8.9 per target and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

One of those scores was this 70-yarder to Ja’Marr Chase when the Ravens won a 35-34 shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Chase burned the Ravens, mostly Stephens, for 11 catches, 264 yards and three TDs. The extent of Stephens’ struggles had some calling for a position change, calls head coach John Harbaugh resisted.

The Ravens persisted with Stephens on the outside, but he continued to surrender big plays. Worryingly, one of those chunk plays was this 37-yard connection between Wilson and Pickens in Week 11.

Repeats of this connection would spell doom for the Ravens chances of avoiding an embarrassing upset, but defensive coordinator Zach Orr doesn’t sound too concerned. He has confidence in Stephens’ ability to handle the pressure in the postseason and quickly bounce back from negative plays.

Ravens Can Protect Faltering Corner

Orr explained to Kyle Goon of The Baltimore Banner (h/tRavens.com) how “B-Steve’ [Brandon Stephens is] prepared. He prepares hard just as anybody on our team. The thing I love about ‘B-Steve’ is he has the mentality that you want to have as just a professional athlete and especially as a DB in this league. I mean, he’s a one play, next play, whatever happens – whether it’s a good play or bad play – [he’s] moving on.”

Although he has the confidence of his coordinator, Stephens will need more than a resilient mentality to stay strong against the Steelers. Fortunately, Orr’s unit has the personnel to protect the faltering corner.

In particular, thrown together starting safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington have transformed Baltimore’s defense. They’ve done it by securing the deep third and changing the picture on the back end in coverage.

Washington has been the X-factor, according to SB Nation’s Doug Farrar. He described how “the fourth-year undrafted free agent has been every bit the man when covering deep, and when coming down in robber coverage to fool opposing quarterbacks.”

As Farrar put it, “Washington will also play some box and slot snaps, but in the end, you really want him on that wall as a deep defender.”

Keeping safety help over the top of Stephens will allow the latter to play press and be less passive against Pickens or any other Steelers receiver. It’s the best way to protect Stephens and force Wilson to look elsewhere.