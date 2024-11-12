Ravens HC Reveals Brandon Stephens Plan Amid Position Switch Talk

John Harbaugh knows the Baltimore Ravens need to do things differently in the secondary, but he’s not about to have struggling cornerback Brandon Stephens switch positions.

Stephens has become the poster boy for the NFL’s worst pass defense. He’s been burned routinely this season, particularly during Week 10’s 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

So it made sense Harbaugh was asked on Monday, November 11 about the possibility of moving Stephens to safety. The coach’s response was emphatic, per Carita Parks of Double Take Sports, “That’s not on the table right now.”

Harbaugh also said Stephens “has a big job that he’s trying to take care of right now,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The blunt response can be read as a timely vote of confidence in a player going through a rough patch. Yet, it could also be seen as defiant faith in a defensive back who’s having a torrid time winning individual matchups.

Especially when the Ravens have recently acquired a proven commodity who can cover outside the numbers.

Brandon Stephens Needs Help

The Ravens don’t want to move Stephens out of the firing line, but they do need to give him some help. More assistance than just words of support from an All-Pro teammate.

Stephens has been left on an island too often by a coverage scheme trusting him against an opponent’s best wide receiver. The formula was torched by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase against the Bengals.

Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns, with Chase tallying three scores and 264 yards. Their efforts prompted All-Pro Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey to give the pass defense a humiliating new name.

Humphrey plays the slot, but the Ravens appear content to continue rolling with Stephens on the perimeter. It’s a high-risk move, but help of sorts is arriving in the form of trade acquisition Tre’Davious White.

Harbaugh has already outlined White’s likely role “as an outside CB,” per Zrebiec.

White could take some attention away from Stephens. Or the two-time Pro Bowler might encourage teams to throw at Stephens more often.

More than personnel, the Ravens need changes to the playbook. Harbaugh described those changes.

John Harbaugh Names Ravens’ Biggest Problem

The coach knows where his team is most vulnerable. Specifically, in the middle of the field. Harbaugh explained how getting better there is “the No. 1 target that we have,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It’s not just about flooding the areas between the hashmarks with more bodies. The Ravens have to eliminate big plays through the air.

Harbaugh admitted, “You can’t have those long TD passes. It’s one thing to give a up 7 to 9-yard pass completion on a check down … but to not tackle it or to let it get behind us, those are just things that are below the line. Those are not OK,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Preventing short passes from turning into monster gains has been a season-long problem for the Ravens. They have given up 1,234 yards after catch, the fourth-highest number in the football, as well as a league-high 1,805 air yards on completions, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens are surrendering too many uncontested completions on long passes. They’re also failing to tackle receivers in space.

It’s a lethal double whammy that demands changes before it derails the Ravens season.