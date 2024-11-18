Ravens HC Names New Starters to Fix Secondary

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t sitting still when it comes to trying to fix the NFL’s worst pass defense. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team will have a new combination of starting deep safeties, Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington.

Harbaugh revealed on Monday, November 18 he will trust this duo “moving forward,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Hamilton and Washington were the starters for Week 11’s 18-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington’s promotion to a permanent role with the starting unit comes after former All-Pro Eddie Jackson didn’t travel to Heinz Field.

Jackson’s absence was followed by veteran free safety Marcus Williams not getting work in Pittsburgh. Harbaugh had touted Williams to finally break out this season, but the former New Orleans Saints standout is now set for backup duty.

Putting Washington and Hamilton together coincided with Baltimore’s best defensive performance of the season. It helped the Ravens had another newcomer making a difference on the back end.

Ravens Making Necessary Changes at Safety

Harbaugh didn’t want to go into specifics about why Jackson was absent this week. The coach simply said it’s an “in house” situation, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Williams not getting on the field was just as significant. Especially since the 28-year-old is still under contract on a deal worth $70 million, according to Spotrac.com.

Both Williams and Jackson have pedigree as proven safeties, but neither was playing well in a Ravens uniform. Particularly in deep areas.

Their struggles along the last line of defense influenced the Ravens turning to Washington and moving Hamilton further back. Harbaugh explained, “we were trying to attack some issues we had on the back end.” Going into more detail, Harbaugh applauded Hamilton for “playing very well back there, he did a great job of communicating.”

That last detail is no small feat for Hamilton, who had previously spent most of his time in the box and closer to the line of scrimmage. The All-Pro’s versatility can help fix this pass defense, alongside Washington and another new face.

Ar’Darius Washington Is Not the Only Welcome Change for Ravens

Washington took on the more downhill role against the Steelers, making 11 tackles, including six solo stops. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder didn’t look out of place and offered a level of dependability to the defensive backfield that’s been missing too long.

Having Washington keep things steady helped cornerback Tre’Davious White make a positive first impression. The All-Pro the Ravens traded for after missing out on Marshon Lattimore, made a nifty pass breakup in the red zone.

White can be the shutdown cornerback this defense needs once he’s fully healthy and up to speed with the Ravens’ particular scheme terminology. That could be bad news for Brandon Stephens, who has been asked to do too much covering opponents’ No. 1 receivers.

Harbaugh and first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr may need to make the same tough decision about Stephens they made regarding Williams and Jackson. Continuing with the same overly generous secondary was unsustainable for a team with lofty, Super Bowl ambitions.

The Ravens have at least started to make the necessary changes.