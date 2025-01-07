Caleb Williams Calls Out Thomas Brown, Voices Preference for Bears Next Coach

The Chicago Bears are casting a wide net in their head coaching search, and quarterback Caleb Williams is making his voice heard early in the process.

Williams spoke with media members on Monday, January 6, in his end-of-the-season press conference and covered a wide range of topics. He included general thoughts on what he wants in a new head coach, whomever that ends up being.

“I would say just challenge me. Whether it’s pulling me aside and saying whatever, having talks consistently. Maybe having a list of things we want to accomplish, myself first — that helps the team,” Williams said. “From there, help find ways to set goals. However it might work out, just challenge. Find ways to help better myself and better the team. … I don’t have an issue being challenged. I don’t have an issue with speaking truth between the coach and I, or whoever it may be.”

Caleb Williams, Thomas Brown Had Some Tensions in Short Tenure Together

While Williams’ comments apply to the personality type he wants leading Chicago from the sideline next season, it is also difficult not to take them as criticisms of both former head coach Matt Eberflus and interim head coach Thomas Brown.

Brown did secure the first victory of his head coaching career in Week 18 on the road against the Green Bay Packers, but the Bears were generally non-competitive and offensively inept after he took the reins from Eberflus following Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day debacle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Williams took clock management duties upon himself in the team’s final contest of the season, calling a timeout on the field late in the first half against Green Bay after Brown bumbled the handling of them late against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

The Bears announced plans to interview Brown for the permanent position, though there are several candidates who have vastly more experience, including Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Brown began this season as the Bears’ pass-game coordinator, elevating to offensive coordinator up Eberflus’s dismissal of Shane Waldron and moving into the role of interim head coach after general manager Ryan Poles fired Eberflus a few weeks later.

Ben Johnson, Brian Flores Both Fit Caleb Williams’ Desired Mold for Next Bears Head Coach

Chicago has already put in requests to interview both Johnson and Flores, who each profile as top candidates for the job and each fit the personality type that Williams outlined.

Johnson was interested in the Bears last offseason, though the team ultimately decided to stick with Eberflus. Johnson is again prioritizing the Chicago job, as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that he may only interview for two head coaching positions — one with the Bears and the other with the New England Patriots, where Mike Vrabel could already have the inside track.

Flores, meanwhile, has transformed the Vikings defense over the past two years and showed his quality as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins between 2019-21. He inherited a mess in South Florida that went 5-11 during his first campaign. However, Flores led the Dolphins to two consecutive winning seasons before the franchise dismissed him.

Chicago’s front office may have questions with how Flores will handle the development of Williams, as his inability to develop or even have a vision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — who has since gone on to lead the NFL in passing — is far and away the biggest mark against Flores from a coaching perspective.