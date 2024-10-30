Top Coaching Prospect Had Interest in Replacing Matt Eberflus as Bears HC: Report

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates after the 2023 season.

While he ultimately chose to stay put in Detroit, Johnson received strong interest from multiple teams, interviewing with the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, among others.

He was rumored to have turned down the Commanders job, and now, a league insider revealed there was one gig in particular Johnson was interested in: head coach of the Chicago Bears.

In an October 29 appearance on ESPN 1000’s “Kap & J. Hood,” NFL insider Albert Breer said that Johnson would have “definitely considered” the Bears head coaching job if it had become available, as Chicago’s management debated keeping current head coach Matt Eberflus.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles elected to stick with Eberflus, who is now in his third year as head coach. The Bears also made a few adjustments to their coaching staff for the 2024 season, but knowing Johnson may have been interested has piqued the curiosity of Bears fans everywhere.

Could Ben Johnson’s Reported Interest in Bears Head Coaching Job Continue?

While Johnson decided to stay with the Lions, he surely still has an eye on potential head coaching roles. The Bears’ offense continues to sputter under Eberflus, contrasting with the Lions’ recent success. When Johnson eventually takes a head coaching job, he’d likely find working with an up-and-coming quarterback very appealing. The Bears have that in Caleb Williams.

The rookie QB has struggled at times to adapt to looks from opposing defenses. Now, with word of Johnson’s rumored interest, Bears fans have to wonder what Chicago’s offense could look like with the current Lions OC running things. His innovative play-calling has turned the Lions’ offense into a dominant force, ranking near the top of the league in several key categories.

In 2023, Detroit ranked 3rd in total yards per game (394.8) and 5th in points per game (27.1), showcasing Johnson’s ability to design a balanced, explosive offense that also leverages the strengths of players such as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff. His schemes emphasize versatility and adaptability, making Detroit one of the most unpredictable offenses in the league.

Goff, once considered a struggling, mid-level QB, has flourished under Johnson, ranking among the top quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdown-to-interception ratios since Johnson took over in 2022. His ability to maximize Goff’s strengths while minimizing risks highlights his knack for quarterback development.

Johnson Should Be Hot Head Coaching Candidate Again After 2024 Season

Starting as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, Johnson has worked his way up, gaining experience with top coaches and learning diverse strategies along the way.

“I think Ben’s a rock star, man,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said about Johnson in 2022, when Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator. “He’s a young guy, but he’s kind of gone a little longer, harder road to get to where he’s at. He’s been around some really good coaches, now, some guys who have coached some pretty good quarterbacks.”

“Just being around Mike Sherman when I was with him down there (in Miami). Joe Philbin, who was with (Aaron) Rodgers. Then he’s with (Adam) Gase, who had (Peyton) Manning and those guys. So he understands quarterback play well. He was with Zac Taylor, who was with me in Miami. We were all together there in Miami. So he understands it well.”

Regardless of what happens with the Bears in 2024, Johnson will be a top head coaching candidate for teams looking to inject new life into their offenses.

Chicago would have to have a significant meltdown in order for the team to fire Eberflus, and there’s no guarantee the team would hire Johnson either way. Still, it’s something to monitor as the season progresses.