Bears WR Keenan Allen Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of Shane Waldron

The Shane Waldron Experience was a brief-yet-memorable one for the Chicago Bears and their fans, and now that he’s gone, we’re learning a bit more about why he didn’t stick around.

The Bears fired Waldron after nine games as the team’s offensive coordinator on November 12. In the wake of Waldron’s departure, passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted as the team’s new OC.

It remains to be seen what the offense will look like with Brown running things, but it became clear throughout the first nine games that Bears players, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, weren’t vibing with Waldron. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen was asked for his thoughts about why the former OC didn’t fare well in the Windy City, and his response was both damning and telling.

“I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy,” Allen told Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune about Waldron. “I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things lead to a slippery slope.”

Keenan Allen’s Comments on Shane Waldron Highlight Lack of Discipline, Accountability

Allen’s comments on Waldron shed a glaring light on the internal dynamics of the Bears’ offense, as well as the team as a whole. Football is tough, and it’s violent. Being nice is one thing — being too nice is something else entirely. Many coaches take a more stringent approach — one that also fosters better discipline and greater accountability among players.

The Bears’ offense struggled significantly during Waldron’s tenure, ranking 30th in the NFL in total yards while allowing a league-high 38 sacks. These issues culminated in the team’s current three-game losing streak, during which the offense managed only 12 points over two games, including a 19-3 loss to the lowly New England Patriots. After the loss to New England, Waldron was let go.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stated that the decision to move on from Waldron was his and his alone, although Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000 reported that multiple members of the squad approached Eberflus and asked that Waldron be fired.

That hasn’t been confirmed by anyone on the team, although Eberflus did acknowledge that the offense had struggled mightily over the past three weeks, which ultimately lead to the change.

What’s Next for Keenan Allen, Bears Offense?

The Bears’ offensive woes have been a point of contention throughout the season. Despite the addition of high-profile players such as Allen and running back D’Andre Swift, the team has failed to find any identity whatsoever. Allen himself has experienced a significant decline in production, averaging just 34.4 receiving yards per game so far this season. He averaged almost three times that in 2023 (95.6 yards per game).

Perhaps the shake up at OC will help.

Brown’s previous experience includes serving as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, so he has playcalling experience. His familiarity with Chicago’s personnel and offensive schemes could also facilitate a smoother transition.

That said, Brown’s prior tenure with former rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers did not yield significant success, raising questions about his ability to turn around the Bears’ struggling offense.

The Bears also have the league’s toughest remaining schedule, with six divisional games still remaining on the slate. With the rival Green Bay Packers up Week 11, things could certainly get worse before they get better. We’ll see how it goes.