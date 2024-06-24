Browns Urged to Sign Veteran Former Giants CB Amid Injury Concerns

The Cleveland Browns have an elite cornerback trio but could bolster the unit with further depth by signing veteran free agent Adoree’ Jackson.

Jackson is one of the best cornerbacks still on the market. He also has significant experience, having started 77 of 83 career games. Jackson has snagged 4 career interceptions and has made 376 tackles.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox highlighted Jackson as a player the Browns should target as a late offseason signing. He cited the Browns’ occasional struggles with their health at the position and Jackson’s potential ability to contribute as a return man.

“Cleveland also has a strong cornerback trio in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II. However, the Browns also have a history of enduring injuries at the position, and playoff hopefuls can never have too much cornerback depth,” Knox said. “Adoree’ Jackson, who last played for the New York Giants, could help provide that. He could also add value with his special-teams experience. While the 28-year-old didn’t see much time on special teams last season, he has returned 56 punts and 27 kickoffs in his pro career.”

Other players mentioned by Bleacher Report as potential targets include pass-rusher Carl Lawson and offensive tackle Donovan Smith.

Browns CB Trio Are Confident

If everyone stays healthy, the Browns will have one of the most formidable cornerback units in the league. Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome have all flashed Pro Bowl-level play. Ward headlines the group and has made three Pro Bowls, including last season. He’s confident in his teammates and doesn’t hesitate to set a high bar.

“I mean I feel we’re the best corner group in the NFL,” Ward said in April. “I feel that we went out there and showed that, but this is a new year and we got to go out there and show that again. So that’s what we’re doing now, putting that work in to go out and show why we’re the best group and so that’s all it is, just getting to the work and going out there and showing that. But I definitely feel we’re the best though.”

However, health has been a struggle at times. Ward has never played a full season and missed four games last year. Newsome and Emerson have also missed some time. The Browns do have some additional depth with guys like Justin Hardee and Cameron Mitchell. But adding some additional depth with Jackson would provide great insurance.

Browns Defense Motivated by Playoff Loss

The Browns’ defense is coming off an elite season. Cleveland led the league in total defense allowed with 270.2 yards per game. Despite their success, the season ended on a sour note. The Houston Texans pounded the Browns 45-14 in a Wild Card matchup.

That loss has motivated the Browns, including Myles Garrett, this offseason.

“It’s definitely at the forefront of my mind always. That’s the last taste of football that we all had. I plan to make that apparent to everyone and continue to keep it as motivation for myself,” Garrett said on June 12. “We stepped out. We didn’t get the job done. We didn’t execute, and we fell short of our goals. Regardless of the injuries and anything else that transpired, we fell short, and we didn’t complete the mission. So, we have to lock back in. We have to circle the wagons and figure out how we can get better. First thing we can do is get out here and know exactly what to do in every situation. Be perfect in your P’s and Qs.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.