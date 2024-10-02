Browns Predicted to Part Ways With $100 Million Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns caught lightning in a bottle with backup QB Joe Flacco late last season, but all that magic now seems long gone.

Cleveland is 1-3 and scrambling to find a solution to a lackluster offense that can’t pass block or convert on explosive plays downfield with any regularity.

The Browns restructured the final year of Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper’s $100 million contract to bring the base salary down to the league minimum of $1.21 million, which will allow them to more easily move the 30-year-old wideout ahead of the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline. And that’s exactly the splash move that multiple national analysts predict is coming at some point over the next month.

“If Cleveland continues to slide, Amari Cooper could be an attractive option because his contract restructure has him playing on a minimum base salary,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on Wednesday, October 2.

Amari Cooper, Deshaun Watson Connection Has Looked Off All Season

Cooper earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 on the strength of 72 catches for 1,250 yards and 5 TDs as the Browns cycled through five different starting quarterbacks across 17 regular-season games.

However, his play has dipped this season, which Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on Wednesday could be due to a lack of chemistry with Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. As a result, Cooper approaches Week 5 as the league’s fourth-most likely trade candidate based on Knox’s projections.