Browns Set Timeline for Amari Cooper Contract Decision: Report

The Cleveland Browns hope to settle their contract stalemate with Amari Cooper before training camp begins.

The Browns No. 1 wide receiver missed all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He was fined $101,716 for skipping minicamp but sent a clear message to Cleveland’s front office that he’d like a new deal.

The Browns do not want Cooper missing any more time and have been in negotiations with the 30-year-old receiver, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns hope to reach a contract agreement with Cooper before the start of camp next week so he doesn’t have to miss a beat,” Cabot reported on July 20. “The two sides have been in contact, and are trying to strike a deal Cooper feels good about heading into his third season here. He’s set to make $20 million this season in the final year of his contract, and wants to be closer to his elite peers, who are now making anywhere from about $24 million a year to $35 million, with four of them north of $30 million.”

Cooper has a lot of leverage in negotiations coming off a Pro Bowl season. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also the unquestioned No. 1 in Cleveland. The Browns want to keep him happy and ready to roll for a season full of expectations for Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson Has Backed Amari Cooper Amid Holdout

Deshaun Watson will be a significant beneficiary of Cooper’s presence. The Browns quarterback is rebounding from shoulder surgery and needs to have his top weapon on the field.

Watson has made it a point to back Cooper amid his holdout at multiple points this offseason.

“He’s the best in the game, and I believe that,” Watson told reporters in June. “He shows it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks. So, I think you got to put him up there, if not the best.”

Watson said more recently that he doesn’t believe Cooper has missed a beat despite his holdout.

“The connection’s been awesome,” Watson said, via Cleveland.com. “Me and Amari, even with the other guys, it’s not like he’s missed a beat. Amari’s always been there. We know what he can do. He’s shown that. He’s shown that over the offseason. The brotherhood, the love, the communication — none of that stuff has missed a beat at all.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Healthy Heading Into Camp

The Browns need a big year out of Watson. Cleveland gave up a trio of first-round picks to land him via a 2022 trade and also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

There are questions about his health ahead of camp, which kicks off on July 23. But during his recovery, Watson has taken advantage of his time away from football.

“It’s been a blessing. Being able to sit back, recollect everything that’s been going on,” Watson said, via Scott Petrak. “To be able to start from scratch, build that foundation. I don’t get frustrated or anything like that. There’s other things in life that can frustrate you. This is a blessing to continue to play the game of football and have the people that want you to succeed.