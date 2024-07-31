Browns Send Message on Amari Cooper’s Future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns remain open to extending Amari Cooper despite recent negotiations resulting in an amended deal for this season only.

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp to land a new deal. Ultimately, the sides agreed to revise his numbers for the coming year, fully guaranteeing his salary of $20 million for this season and adding $5 million in incentives. It got Cooper into camp on time and will likely result in some extra cash in his pocket.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari has meant to the organization in our affinity for him. He’s an excellent player, outstanding human being. He’s a really good professional,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on July 29. “One of the things that’s interesting, with Amari assuming normal health, he has a chance to get to 10,000 yards this year, and he’s probably about a year and a half away from having his – if you look over the course of his career, spending the most time with the Browns relative to other organizations. So all of those things are important to us. He’s been a big part of our success last year, and we were glad we were able to resolve the situation.”

However, Cooper’s long-term future is still uncertain. The 30-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent after the season. He’s expressed an interest in staying in Cleveland, and Berry said that the recent restructure will not keep them from potentially reaching an extension with Cooper.

“Nothing that we’ve done would preclude us from, you know, extending him,” Berry said.

Amari Cooper Willing to Work for New Deal

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches and made his fifth Pro Bowl.

It’s hard to imagine Cooper must prove he deserves a new deal. But if that’s the case, he’s willing to do it.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it. But you can’t always get what you wish for all the time, but it’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do,” he said.

Another problem for the Browns is that they have no surefire fill-in for Cooper if he doesn’t return. Cleveland traded for Jerry Jeudy and quickly agreed to an extension with the former first-round pick. But Jeudy has yet to prove he can be a top option.

He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career. Jeudy’s best year came in 2022, posting career-highs with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Happy to Have Amari Cooper Back

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is particularly thrilled to have Cooper back in the lineup. Watson, who was vocal in his support during Cooper’s holdout, is now relishing the opportunity to reconnect with his top target on the field and in the locker room.

“I mean, this is very special to have a guy like him, not just the talent and experience that he had for just me and the offense and that receiver group, but just him as a teammate, him as a person, just to have him in that locker room, the energy he brings, everyone, you know, enjoys him,” Watson said on July 26.

The Browns need a big year out of Watson. They’ve invested heavily in him as a franchise quarterback and it’s yet to pay off. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

The Browns open the season at home on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.