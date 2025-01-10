Browns Make Announcement on Deshaun Watson’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have made an announcement on Deshaun Watson’s future, putting his entire 2025 season in question.

Watson ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 20 and had his first surgery less than a week later. He has been between Cleveland and Miami rehabbing the injury but suffered a setback, which the Browns first acknowledged during general manager Andrew Berry’s press conference on Jan. 6.

“It’s too early to tell. I don’t have all the information,” Berry said of Watson’s status for next season. “Obviously in a situation like that, one thing I will say I have learned from this year is I don’t want to rule out anything with a major injury. We are still collecting all the information and obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible.”

The Browns have gathered the information needed on Watson’s injury — a re-rupture of the Achilles — and shared a statement disclosing that he will miss “significant time” next season.

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami. MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon,” the Browns said in a statement. “Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, performed both surgeries. Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

Deshaun Watson Update Doesn’t Alter Browns’ Plans

The news on Watson is another low point in what has been a tumultuous tenure in Cleveland for the former Pro Bowler. But the reality is that Watson wasn’t going to be a major factor in the Browns’ plans for next season, regardless of his health. Cleveland was already looking to add to it’s quarterback room, either through their No. 3 overall pick or a veteran available via free agency or a trade.

Names like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold have been floated as options for the Browns as they look to turn things around after a 3-14 campaign.

“We need to play, certainly, more consistent at the quarterback position, and I think that goes for the entire offense as well,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, you look around the league and I understand that there’s guys playing at a very high level. We feel really confident that we can get a group to play really consistent offensive football.”

The Browns will have a new offensive coordinator next season. Cleveland parted ways with Ken Dorsey after just one season.

Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson Has Been a Mess

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022, committing to him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract through 2026. However, Watson has appeared in just 19 games for Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension stemming from off-field issues.

As it stands, he’s set to account for nearly $73 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

Since Watson took over as the starter, the Browns have posted a 9-10 record, including a disappointing 1-6 this season. During that stretch, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His struggles were evident this year before a season-ending Achilles injury, as the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson also failed to surpass 200 passing yards in any of his seven starts this season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only quarterback on the roster under contract for next season. Jameis Winston is a free agent and Bailey Zappe is a restricted free agent.