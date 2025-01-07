Browns’ Statement on Baker Mayfield is Turning Heads

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a playoff appearance, silencing doubters and solidifying his place as a quality NFL starter.

Meanwhile, the Browns remain mired in the aftermath of the controversial trade that sent him packing, still trying to piece together the remnants of a Deshaun Watson gamble that hasn’t paid off.

Mayfield posted a career year with the Bucs, passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He’s led Tampa Bay to back-to-back NFC South titles and did so with the pressure of being the successor to Tom Brady.

The Browns traded away Mayfield in 2022 after acquiring Watson. The team was not convinced that Mayfield could be their QB of the future so they went all in to acquire Watson. And to be fair, Mayfield’s final season in a Browns uniform wasn’t pretty. He played through a shoulder injury, tossing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, posting a QB rating of 40.9.

Looking for a way out, the Browns gave up a hefty haul of first-round draft picks and signed Watson — who was being investigated for multiple alleged instances of sexual misconduct — to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

Browns Address Moving on From Baker Mayfield

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked on Monday about Mayfield’s success with the Bucs and tried to explain why the franchise needed to go in a different direction.

“Baker is doing a terrific job in Tampa and certainly happy for him. Obviously, he created a lot of really great memories for us here. I think a big part of quarterback success or failure — it can be environment. And I think the environment that these guys come into can play a huge part in terms of their development,” Berry said. “Baker’s obviously a really talented quarterback, and I think part of what we go through in terms of our ups and downs, whether it’s personal or professional, there also is individual growth. But he’s doing a great job in Tampa. I think he’s grown as a player. He’s grown as a person, and obviously, they’re in a good place there.”

The Browns are not in a good place with their quarterback situation. Watson has played in just 19 games for Cleveland since the trade due to injuries and a lengthy suspension related to his off-field issues. As it stands, he’ll count nearly $73 million against the cap in each of the next two seasons.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Dealing With Setback

In games Watson has started, Cleveland holds a 9-10 record, including a dismal 1-6 this season. Over that span, Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His performance this year was particularly underwhelming before a season-ending Achilles injury, with the offense failing to score more than 20 points in any game. Watson never surpassed 200 passing yards in those seven starts.

The Browns aimed to foster competition for the starting quarterback role next season, with Watson expected to be part of the mix but not guaranteed the job. However, his recovery from Achilles surgery has hit a setback, raising concerns about his availability for the 2025 season.

“I’m not trying to be evasive here, it is all really new,” Berry said. “I can’t rule anything out, but I will know more in the next couple days and weeks.”

Mayfield and the Bucs will take on the Washington Commanders in their Wild Card matchup on Sunday.