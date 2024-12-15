Deion Sanders Fires Back Over Latest Browns Rumor

Deion Sanders shot down a rumor saying he wouldn't let his son, Shedeur, play for the Browns.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders fired back on social media over rumors involving his son, Shedeur, and the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in April’s NFL Draft. The Buffaloes standout has passed for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season at Colorado, helping the Buffaloes exceed expectations.

There has been talk that Deion Sanders would try to control where his son lands, with the Browns and New York Giants being highlighted as teams he wouldn’t want him to play for. The notable NFL Rookie Watch account put out a post on Saturday laying out the rumor.

“Shedeur Sanders is reportedly ‘prepared’ to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders or the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming NFL Draft,” the account said. “There is reportedly a ‘high likelihood’ Sanders would refuse to play if he was drafted by either the Giants or Browns. Similar to how Eli Manning refused to play for the Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft.”

Deion Sanders responded to post with his own message, dispelling the rumor.

“A Lie don’t care who tells it,” Deion Sanders said. “Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you.”

Deion Sanders Has Said He’ll ‘Step In’ if Needed

To be fair, Coach Prime has said in the past that he’d “step in” if he felt the wrong team was looking to draft his son.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly. I’d do it privately,” Sanders said on “Speak” of FS1 in November. “And with Travis (Hunter) as well.”

Sanders then laid out what he’s looking for from a franchise that is looking to draft his son.

“Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he’s capable of,” Sanders said. “Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they’re doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves if you don’t have the support and the infrastructure of the team. Forget the line, he’s played with lines that haven’t been great but he’s been able to do his thing, but just the infrastructure of the team, the direction of where we’re going.”

Browns in Quarterback Limbo Due to Deshaun Watson

The Browns are dealing with a challenging situation at quarterback. The complications stem from Deshaun Watson and his massive, guaranteed deal. Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal in 2022 after arriving via trade. The Browns were hoping he could be their franchise quarterback but it’s proved to be a disaster.

Watson has dealt with a ton of off-field drama stemming from sexual assault allegations and his play on the field has taken a significant step back since his time with the Houston Texans.

Through three seasons, Watson has played in just 19 games with the Browns, suffering a pair of season-ending injuries. Cleveland is 9-10 in his starts and Watson has passed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Browns are expected to explore all their options this offseason, including drafting a quarterback. At 3-10 entering Week 15, the Browns will be in the mix for one of the top picks.