Browns ‘Quietly’ Made Significant Move With Deshaun Watson’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns “quietly” made a significant move with Deshaun Watson’s contract earlier this season.

The Browns and Watson agreed to a restructure in late August, saving some cap space. The move converted $44.79 million of Watson’s $46 million 2024 base salary into a signing bonus. It gave the Browns more than $62 million in cap space, the most in the NFL.

But the move went beyond the numbers, per NFL insider Jay Glazer of Fox.

“Here’s the deal, the original contract that was fully guaranteed for Deshaun Watson actually had protections in there, even if he got suspended for the 2022 or 2023 seasons. He still would have not lost any of his guarantees,” Glazer said on the Fox pregame show on Sunday, September 15. “Very quietly, in August, the Browns restructured his deal. When they restructured it, they did not put the same protections in for the next several years. If they have a suspension moving forward, there could be a chance they could go get some of those guarantees. Don’t know why they got it taken out, but they took it out.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Being Investigated by NFL

That’s especially relevant now, with Watson potentially facing more discipline from the NFL. A new allegation against the Browns quarterback emerged on Monday. A woman alleges that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her in 2020 in her apartment while she was getting ready for a date with him. The full details of the lawsuit can be viewed here. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

The NFL is investigating the new claim, but Watson will not be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is essentially paid leave for a player as the league investigates.

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, per the Associated Press. “Not looking at the commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

Watson was previously suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. He was also hit with a $5 million fine.

Watson’s latest accuser is set to meet with the NFL later this month, per attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the woman. Buzbee has said there’s “pertinent” video they’ll be supplying the league.

Deshaun Watson Has Disappointed With Browns

The Browns’ decision to acquire Watson and hand him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract has been widely criticized. In 2022, the Browns gave up a treasure trove of assets, including a trio of first-round picks, to land the former Pro Bowler.

Aside from his off-field issues, Watson hasn’t provided the level of play the Browns expected when they made the gamble to bring him on board.

Since the blockbuster trade, Watson has played in just 13 games with the Browns, and his play has been subpar.

In the Browns’ opener against the Dallas Cowboys, he passed for just 169 yards, 1 touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. If Watson is unable to go at any time this season, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the options for the Browns.