Browns Urged to Replace Deshaun Watson With Former No. 1 Overall Pick

Deshaun Watson’s Week 1 performance didn’t inspire confidence, and many are already calling for the Cleveland Browns to consider other options.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been among the most vocal in calling on the Browns to make a change. He tweeted his opinion during Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and doubled down during an appearance on “Get Up” on Monday.

“Quarterback is a problem in Cleveland and if I was Kevin Stefanski, I would be thinking long and hard about Jameis Winston and moving him to be my starting quarterback. They can’t run anything in Cleveland.”

Watson had a rough go against a stellar Cowboys defense. He finished his season debut with 169 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown. Watson completed just 53.3% of his passes.

Orlovsky does not believe Watson is capable of running the Browns’ offense in the way Stefanski needs him to.

“The beauty of this offense is the play-action pass,” Orlovsky said. “Can’t run it with Deshaun because Deshaun is not ready to operate the play-action pass. He doesn’t see the field well, he’s not throwing with rhythm and timing. He’s missing receivers by six or seven yards — not feet.”

Winston was the top pick in 2015. He has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. Winston has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Taking Heat After Opener

Pressure was an issue, but Watson also created some issues by hanging on to the ball for too long. He was sacked six times and hit 17 times. — the most by any quarterback in Week 1.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic laid into Watson after the game, pointing out that Cleveland needs more from their $230 million passer and he’s running out of time to show he’s still capable.

“This isn’t a protection issue. It’s a Watson issue,” Lloyd said. “It’s rhythm and timing issues. It’s ‘feel’ issues It just doesn’t seem like he’s seeing the field well. Or he’s not processing what he’s seeing.

“It was awful. It was worse than awful. It was some of the worst quarterback play in the league during Week 1.”

The Browns moving on to Winston would change the trajectory of the franchise. Watson is under contract through the 2026 season. Parting ways with him would be historically expensive, thanks to his fully guaranteed deal.

Deshaun Watson Has Support From Browns’ Teammates

Watson took a beating against the Cowboys but he kept getting back up. His play inspired younger players like running back Jerome Ford.

“He was a warrior,” Ford said on Monday, September 9. “Just seeing him work, seeing him fight for those extra yards…it just shows you what kind of guy he is.”

It might be a good morale boost but Watson needs to be better. The Browns QB said his confidence wasn’t shaken after the rough outing.

“I’ll always be Deshaun Watson, regardless of whoever else say otherwise, you know?” Watson said. “We all have days like this when you’re playing this type of game and that’s just part of what comes with it. It comes with the territory.

“Got to add a little bit more to whatever it is. You know, we didn’t have enough this week, and we gotta make sure we have enough next week to get back on the right page.”

Watson and the Browns will look to rebound this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.