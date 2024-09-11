Browns Give 1-Word Statement on Deshaun Watson’s Status Moving Forward

Deshaun Watson is facing another wave of scrutiny following a new lawsuit containing disturbing allegations of sexual assault but he’ll be on the field Sunday with the Cleveland Browns.

The new allegation against the Browns quarterback emerged on Monday. A woman alleges that Watson “roughly sexually assaulted” her in her apartment while she was getting ready for a date with him. The full details of the lawsuit can be viewed here.

Despite the new allegations and NFL investigation, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski left no doubt about Watson being on the field for Week 2.

“Yes,” Stefanski said simply when asked if Watson will play this week.

Business as usual – Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson will start for the #Browns Sunday in Jacksonville despite Watson being investigated by the NFL on new sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/TkwHrFxMB8 — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 11, 2024

Stefanski added: “Focused on the task at hand. We really are concerned about the things that are right in front of us in this building.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Released Statement

Cleveland sent three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to land Watson in a 2022 blockbuster trade. The Browns also handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.

Watson has appeared in just 13 games with the Browns. He missed most of the 2022 season while serving an 11-game suspension, stemming from 20-plus other allegations of sexual assault. He was also ordered to pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy as part of a settlement. Shoulder issues limited him to just six games last season.

The NFL said on Tuesday, September 10, that it is not considering putting Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. However, the NFL will investigate.

“We are reviewing the complaint and will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Not looking at Commissioner’s Exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

Watson’s camp released a statement on Wednesday.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

“We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In themeantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

Deshaun Watson Shaky in Week 1 Debut

It’s particularly rough timing for Watson, who disappointed in his season debut. Coming off shoulder surgery, Watson failed to inspire any confidence that he will be able to regain the Pro Bowl form he showed with the Texans.

Watson passed for 169 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in the 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“I would say just offensively, it’s never a one man show,” Stefanski said. “To get in rhythm with the quarterback, you have to get in rhythm as an offense, and we didn’t do that well enough, whether it was — and it’s multifaceted and it includes me and includes our coaches. So, we’ll be better. We’ll make sure that we have an offense where we can move the ball, score some points, but definitely not a one man show.”

Watson and the Browns will look to turn things around on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.