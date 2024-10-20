Myles Garrett Rips Browns Fans for Actions After Deshaun Watson Injury

Cleveland Browns fans were called out for seemingly cheering after Deshaun Watson suffered what looks to be a season-ending injury on Sunday.

Watson suffered a non-contact Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. He planted his right leg and quickly went down to the turf. ESPN reporter Ben Baby noted that Browns fans at Huntington Bank Field cheered as Watson was carted off.

“Fans at Huntington Bank Stadium in Cleveland cheered when Deshaun Watson went down,” Baby wrote on X. “There were a couple of Browns fans near the press box who were urging those in their section to be cheering louder when Deshaun Watson went down.”

Browns star and leader Myles Garrett ripped the fans in his postgame press conference for cheering the injury.

“Whether it’s an opponent or one of our own, we don’t boo guys who are injured on the field,” Garrett said. “We should be ashamed of ourselves.”

The Browns confirmed the Achilles injury shortly after Watson was carted off. Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the game in relief of Watson. He was promoted to the No. 2 QB before the matchup. Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury late in the fourth quarter, which led to Jameis Winston being inserted.

Deshaun Watson’s Time in Cleveland Has Been Complicated

Watson’s tenure in Cleveland has been marked by significant controversy — and his lack of production on the field has only amplified that. Acquired in a blockbuster trade in 2022, the Browns gave up three first-round picks and additional assets to the Houston Texans to secure Watson.

However, his arrival was overshadowed by a series of off-field issues, as Watson faced over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, creating a complex narrative around his time with the team. Watson was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson also missed 11 games last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Including Sunday, he’s appeared in just 19 games with the Browns.

Because of all of the issues the Browns have gone through with Watson — particularly off the field — some did not blame the fans for cheering the injury.

“Oh karma; what a beautiful thing,” one fan said. “She never fails.”

Another added: “I think I speak for most fans when I say I hope he never plays another snap in that uniform.”

Browns Will Continue to Shake Up Roster After Falling to 1-6

The Browns fell to 1-6 with Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and there’s little hope that Cleveland can turn things around. The Browns have already shipped out No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, and more moves could be on the way.

“Anybody could be next. I mean, when you lose, the door is open for anyone,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said on Friday, October 18. “So how you keep from losing your job or getting moved anywhere else, you have to play your ass off. You have to show you earned the right to be here, earned the right to be on the field, earn the right to rush.”

Few Browns players were able to do that against the Bengals. Undisciplined penalties and bad body language once again marred the game. If the struggles continue, Cleveland could decide to move on from some key pieces to acquire draft capital and start looking ahead to next season.