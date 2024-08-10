Former Browns Receiver Signs 1-Year Deal with Falcons: Report

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant looks to be healthy after last appearing in a regular season game in 2021 due to two season-ending injuries. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Grant is signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Grant signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2022. However, he ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2022 and his patellar tendon in 2023, not appearing in a game for the Browns.

In 2021, he was named an All-Pro for the second time in his career. Grant, who impressed as a kick returner, could give the Falcons some speed and help in that department.

Grant Could Make an Impact if Healthy

When Grant has been on the field, he’s been a serviceable professional in more ways than not. While he didn’t get to show that with the Cleveland Browns, his prior stops show the type of player he was.

As a receiver, he posted 373 yards on 36 receptions in 2020. That was the best year of his career regarding yards and receptions.

As a kick returner, he made a name for himself, earning two All-Pro nods as a punt returner. In 2021, he had 309 yards on punt returns with one touchdown and 539 yards on kick returns. He averaged 11.9 yards per pint return and 23.4 per kick return.

The NFL changed the kickoff rules this season due to having the lowest kickoff rate return in NFL history in 2023.

Coming off two major injuries, Grant will have to show that he still has that speed and explosion that made him who he was. If he can, the new rules could benefit him and the Atlanta Falcons in a positive way.

Health will be the biggest question for him, but it’s a good step in the right direction that he’s back in the league.

Browns Could Still Sign Someone

With Grant signing on August 10, it’s an important reminder that the Cleveland Browns could still sign someone to their active roster ahead of their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

Multiple players are still on the market for them, and Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report looked at three players the Browns “must” target.

In that list, he listed two running backs due to Nick Chubb’s and Nyheim Hines‘ dealing with injuries last season. One of the running backs listed was Jerick McKinnon, who last appeared with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

“The Browns have Hines on the roster to be a third-down and red-zone pass-catcher, but his current status is not exactly promising,” Tansey wrote on August 5. “The team does not know if Hines can regain his form after missing the last year with a serious leg injury.