Extending $6.5 Million Breakout Defender Dubbed Top ‘To-Do List’ Item for Browns

The Cleveland Browns defense was the staunchest in the NFL last season and perhaps the least appreciated unit on the squad was the linebacking corps.

Of the three starters in 2023, the only one who remains this year is former second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He is entering the final season of his four-year, $6.5 million rookie deal in 2024, which makes him a prime candidate for an extension in the coming months.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report on Thursday, January 20, contended that getting a deal done with Owusu-Koramoah should be among Cleveland’s top priorities this summer.