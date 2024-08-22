Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest on Deshaun Watson

Jerry Jeudy is not concerned about his lack of reps with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and thinks their connection will be fine when the season ramps up.

Jeudy has missed time this preseason with a lingering knee issue, which has limited his training camp reps. In addition, Jeudy and Watson have yet to suit up for a preseason game, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that will happen on Saturday, August 24, when the Browns wrap up their exhibition slate against the Seattle Seahawks.

Watson’s practice on Wednesday was cut short by arm soreness, although he threw with no limitations on Thursday. The plan was for Watson to face the Seahawks, but the Browns have yet to announce if their $230 million quarterback will suit up.

#Browns Deshaun Watson took his full complement of reps today in practice after resting a lot on Wednesday. No decision yet on if he’ll play Saturday vs #Seahawks — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 22, 2024

Jeudy and Watson haven’t had much time together, but Jeudy has been impressed with what he has seen from Watson since his shoulder surgery.

“My view, Deshaun’s been looking good out here in camp,” Jeudy said on Tuesday, August 20. “Putting the ball in the right spots. Making the right reads. Everybody’s not perfect, but we strive to be. So I think he’s doing his best to work towards that and I’m seeing it and hopefully everybody in the world see it Week 1 when we come (out) to play the Cowboys.”

Jerry Jeudy Says Knee is Feeling Better

Jeudy said he hurt his knee while running routes during OTAs. Part of his sitting out has been precautionary and the former first-round pick is focused on being at full strength for the opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think I’m doing good,” Jeudy said. “I’m listening to the training staff. I feel like they have the best position for me to stay healthy and be ready for game one. That’s the goal right now.”

Watson to Jerry Jeudy 🫣🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/ZDH6RC0ZL6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 4, 2024

Cleveland landed Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos in March. The Browns sent fifth—and sixth-round picks to Denver for Jeudy, who was the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020. The Browns quickly extended Jeudy, giving him a three-year extension worth up to $58 million. He’s not making any excuses ahead of his debut in orange and brown.

“A baller is a baller,” he said. “You’re a football player no matter what week one preseason, no preseason, week five. If you are a baller, you going to go out there and ball, in my opinion.”

Jerry Jeudy Focused on Communication With Deshaun Watson

Jeudy knows building a reliable connection with Watson will take time. He has the physical tools to be a weapon for the Browns and is focused on continually improving his communication with Watson.

“It’s about communication, steady communicating with each other,” Jeudy said. “Pick his brain a little bit where he wants me to be at on certain routes and certain situations and I consistently ask him questions of what he think about my route. That’s the biggest thing since I didn’t have that much repetition on the field. The biggest thing is communicating and just picking each other’s brain on how we want things done.”

Elijah Moore and Amari Cooper will join Jeudy as the team’s top pass-catchers. They have all missed scattered time during the preseason, with Cooper recently returning to practice.

Cooper has had an interesting offseason, which included a brief holdout and a revised contract. But entering a contract year, there’s little doubt he’ll produce at a familiar level. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season.

“We’re very smart players, understand the game, understand the fundamentals of football, so I feel like that won’t hurt us at all,” Jeudy said, referencing their lack of time together on the field. “Once Game 1 comes by, hopefully we’re all on the field together.”

The Browns open the season at home against the Cowboys and the game is currently a pick ’em.