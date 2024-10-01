Browns Receiver Under Fire for Comments After Loss to Raiders

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy acknowledged that his conditioning has been a concern in recent games, and it’s something he’ll be focusing on this week.

Jeudy finished with a season-high six catches for 72 yards in a 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. He admitted that he was gassed at times during the matchup.

“There were some plays out there last week where I felt like I was kind of tired,” Jeudy said on Monday. “So this week, I’m just going to probably run a little bit more after practice and just make sure I get my conditioning in because I always kind of fatigue on certain plays.”

The Browns traded for Jeudy this offseason, giving them another weapon to work with in the passing game. Over four seasons with the Denver Broncos, he collected 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He leads the Browns this season with 18 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Jerry Jeudy’s Statement Sets Off Browns’ Fans

The statement from Jeudy on his conditioning was surprising and it didn’t sit well with some fans.

“This is what off-season conditioning is for. Man, blow this team up. Send Myles, Chubb, Ward, and those guys for picks so we stop wasting their careers,” one fan said. “Get rid of AB and DePodesta. Coaching staff, gone. There’s no discipline with this team. It’s week 4, and he’s saying this?”

“Don’t think I’ve ever heard a professional wr in the NFL say they were out of shape a month into the season,” another fan added.

Jeudy does have a bit of an excuse. After being traded to the Browns in March, he missed a good chunk of the offseason workouts and preseason dealing with a knee injury. But still, as an elite NFL athlete, those who support the team expect more.

“What an embarrassment…” commented Adam The Bull of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “Apparently you don’t have to be in good shape to play for the Browns

these days. Sign me up coach. I got three games at RG in me!”

Browns Lack Identity After 1-3 Start

The Browns have one of the worst offensive units in the league, ranking No. 31 in yards per game (246.3). There is much room for improvement, which head coach Kevin Stefanski is focused on.

“I think the big thing is when you’re a 1-3 football team, you’re not playing well enough in any area, so we need to focus on just playing better offense, defense, special teams,” Stefanski said. “We need to score more points than we’re scoring right now. So, we need to make sure that we’re giving our guys an opportunity to execute the gameplan, whatever it may be, run or pass, and just play a clean football game, take care of the rock, score some points.”

The Browns may get some help in the coming weeks. Nick Chubb is expected to start practicing soon and Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku has a chance to return this week against the Washington Commanders.