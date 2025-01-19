Hi, Subscriber

Browns Predicted to Replace Watson With Former Fan Favorite QB

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco
Getty
Deshaun Watson throwing the ball

With salary cap issues and Deshaun Watson rupturing his Achilles again, the Cleveland Browns are in one of the worst positions in the NFL. While getting out of their current dilemma is nearly impossible, the Browns saw when they had Joe Flacco in 2023 that they might’ve just been a quarterback away from being a decent team.

Flacco played at a decent level for the Browns, and that’s all the team needed to make the playoffs. Fast forward to the following season, and Watson and many other players under center couldn’t get the job done, resulting in one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

No matter what the Browns do this offseason, they have to bring in a quarterback. Watson will miss significant time due to his injury.

A reunion with Flacco could be something the Browns look to do. With familiarity with the roster and the cap situation, Flacco might be the best option if the Browns want a bridge guy.

Josh Shepardson of FantasyPros predicted the Browns would sign him this offseason, adding why he doesn’t believe Cleveland should draft a quarterback at No. 2.

“The Browns are in salary cap hell and Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again while recovering from surgery for a torn Achilles. The Browns could pick a quarterback with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, starting the clock on a rookie quarterback’s contract while in a disastrous cap situation would be front-office malpractice unless the organization believes one of the prospects is a game-changing franchise signal-caller.

“Instead, they could turn to a familiar face to bridge the gap while tidying up their cap situation. Flacco embraced variance in 2023 for the Browns, slinging the ball all over the gridiron,” Shepardson wrote on January 16.

Flacco Enjoyed His Time With the Browns

The Cleveland Browns not re-signing Flacco didn’t make much sense, but they needed Watson to be the guy and perhaps didn’t want there to be pressure on him to perform.

Instead, he was statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, throwing for just 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in seven games before going down with the injury.

Flacco played in five games for the Browns in 2023 and was better than Watson ever was, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The eight interceptions weren’t ideal, but the Browns were a much better team with him.

To make matters worse, he also told reporters after the Browns playoff loss in 2023 that he loved his time with the team, indicating that he might’ve been willing to return at that point.

“I think I was so fortunate to become a part of this team,” Flacco said, according to the team. “It’s a special group. And I know a lot of people can say that, but it really is. To be given a chance to do this with those guys, I’m super grateful for it.”

Browns Didn’t Offer Flacco a Contract

After Flacco impressed with the Cleveland Browns, he joined the Indianapolis Colts.

Similar to his time with the Browns, Flacco wasn’t great, but he did his job and was serviceable.

And despite Cleveland playing its best football with him on the roster, the front office didn’t give him another chance.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns didn’t even offer Flacco a contract to return.

“It definitely didn’t ring from Cleveland. He said they made him no offer to return for 2024,” Florio wrote on September 30.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Predicted to Replace Watson With Former Fan Favorite QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x