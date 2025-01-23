Browns Expected to Cut Perennial All-Pro, $48 Million Star in Roster Overhaul

The Cleveland Browns have been adding players and restructuring contracts like crazy over the past few years, but the team is finally in store for some significant roster turnover this offseason.

Some of that is probably going to come at quarterback, as starter Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles tendon and could potentially miss the entirety of his fourth season with the team in 2025. The Browns own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could make a swap via that asset or trade down for a haul and go another route, depending on how they feel about the top prospects in a weak QB class.

Cleveland’s decision(s) under center may well decide the immediate future of star edge rusher Myles Garrett, who remains under contract for two more seasons but wants a blueprint to winning immediately or an express ticket out of town via a trade.

But while the team’s quarterback position and its pass rush remain questions, the status of the offensive line is clear.