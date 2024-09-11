Browns Cut Ties With Pro Bowler After Week 1 Blowout

The Cleveland Browns continue to shuffle their roster after a disappointing Week 1 performance.

Among the casualties are cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. and receiver Tulu Griffin, who were released from the Browns’ practice squad.

Hardee is a notable name despite not being on the active roster. He has rarely played a role on defense but has made a name for himself as a special teamer. He was a Pro Bowler in 2022 as a special teams ace. Hardee spent the 2023 season with the New York Jets, playing on 83% of the special teams snaps.

The Browns used the open practice squad spot to add tight end Geoff Swaim, who worked out for the team on Tuesday. Cleveland needs additional depth at tight end with the health of David Njoku uncertain. Njoku went down with an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to miss some time. His exact timeline for a return is uncertain.

“Working through all those types of things today and tomorrow,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “But we have options, and we’ll work through them.”

Veteran TE Jordan Akins would be in for a much larger workload if Njoku misses time.

The Browns also added linebacker Khaleke Hudson, signing him to the active roster from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Cleveland linebackers Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate are both expected to miss time.

Browns Signed WR Kadarius Toney Earlier in Week

The Browns’ most notable move following their Week 1 loss was adding polarizing pass-catcher Kadarius Toney.

Toney was released by the Kansas City Chiefs after the preseason but had multiple suitors. The former first-round pick decided to sign with the Browns, joining Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and others.

“Former Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is signing with the Browns, giving Cleveland another playmaker,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “He also visited the Seahawks, and had others lined up. But for long- and short-term, Toney lands in Cleveland.”

Last season, he caught 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown in 13 regular-season games. Toney’s most impactful performance in a Chiefs jersey came in the Super Bowl last season. He caught one pass for a touchdown and had a long punt return to help the Chiefs win the title.

Toney will start of the practice squad but will likely get a shot on the active roster sooner than later.

Browns Passing Game Needs to Find Rhythm

The Browns offense looked out of sorts against the Cowboys. Part of that was due to Dallas’ defense being elite. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was under constant pressure, taking 17 hits and getting sacked six times.

Pressure aside, the new-look offense under Ken Dorsey looked like a mess for most of the afternoon. Watson routinely missed receivers, the run game didn’t have any life and most of the Browns’ 230 yards of offense came with the game already out of reach.

“We just have to go play our best as we can on offense, and it’s everybody. It’s coaching, it’s players up and down the roster. We own what happened (Sunday),” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we’re not thrilled with those results, but we’re going to learn from it and we’ll better this week.”

The Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.