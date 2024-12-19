Browns Likely Suitor for $180 Million Deshaun Watson Replacement

Kirk Cousins has been named as a potential quarterback option for the Cleveland Browns.

Kirk Cousins has been benched by the Atlanta Falcons, a move that could play right into the Cleveland Browns‘ hands as they explore options to replace Deshaun Watson.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in the offseason, but the veteran quarterback has struggled to find his footing. With a playoff berth still within reach, Atlanta has made the bold decision to hand the reins to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their new starting quarterback.

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward,” head coach Raheem Morris said in the statement this week. “This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.”

There’s some uncertainty about how Cousins’ situation will play out. The Falcons could trade Cousins, but his no-trade clause could force Atlanta to release him. There’s also a chance that Penix doesn’t step up, and the Falcons could decide to hang on to the veteran passer.

Insider: Kirk Cousins ‘On List’ of QB Candidates for Browns

If Cousins becomes available, the Browns should be in the mix for his services as they look for an affordable solution to their mess with Watson. If released, Cousins could likely be had for a veteran minimum contract. The key will be convincing Cousins to come to Cleveland.

“I’m very intrigued because of the Kirk Cousins-Kevin Stefanski alliance,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said, referencing their time together in Minnesota. “The other thing, though — Kirk Cousins would have to want to come here. That’s the key to the whole thing. He probably does fall into the category of quarterbacks the Browns will look at as possible options for 2025. As of right now, I would put him on the list.”

And Cabot is not the only prominent name mentioning Cousins as an option for the Browns.

“That’s a lot of variables to making a Cousins union happen for the Browns. But it’s a worthy pursuit at this stage,” Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said. “Especially if you believe his five-game implosion isn’t a permanent step off a talent cliff. One way or another, Cleveland has to find a way through the remaining years on Watson’s deal. And unless there’s a rookie that the Browns love in the upcoming draft, getting past the 2025 season with a minimum-salary Cousins is the best way to do it while still being competitive on the field.”

Kirk Cousins Confident He Can Still Be Starting QB

There are concerns about Cousins’ recent stretch of play. While he’s had his moments — including a 509-yard passing game in October — he’s mostly struggled. Over his last five games, Cousins threw for just one touchdown and nine interceptions.

Despite the rough patch, Cousins maintains he can still be a viable starting quarterback.

“I didn’t forget how to play quarterback,” Cousins said. “Certainly, the turnovers were not what you want, but I didn’t forget how to play.”

Cousins has plenty to prove, and at 36 years old, he’ll be looking for another opportunity to showcase his abilities. Whether that chance comes in Cleveland or elsewhere remains to be seen.