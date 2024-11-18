Falcons’ $180M QB Suggested as Replacement for Browns’ Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns will need to think outside the box to address their quarterback situation next season and Kirk Cousins has emerged as a popular option.

Cousins is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons but finds himself in some unique circumstances. He signed a four-year contract worth $180 million in March but Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall in April.

Cousins was pulled during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, paving the way for Penix to see his first significant NFL action. With the game well out of reach, Penix took over and added to his experience, having previously attempted just one NFL pass. Cousins passed for 173 yards and an interception before being pulled.

Despite the loss to the Broncos, the Falcons are still leading the NFC South and have their eyes on a playoff spot. But if the team decides to go with Penix next season, it could lead to Cousins being available via trade.

Cap guru Jack Duffin of The Orange and Brown Report floated Cousins as a potential option for the Browns next season.

“Cousins #Browns 2025,” Duffin wrote on X with the eyeballs emoji. “Falcons trade him to play Penixl; Waives no trade due to Stefanski relationship; $27.5m cash, $6.5m cap; Starter 2025, Bridge 2026; Playoff team in 2025.”

Browns Unlikely to Give Deshaun Watson Another Shot

If that situation played out, it’d be ideal for the Browns, who must navigate Deshaun Watson’s record-setting cap hit of $72.9 million in each of the next two seasons.

Watson is on the mend from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the second consecutive season-ending injury for Watson, who played in just six games last season due to shoulder issues.

He’ll likely be back in some capacity but it remains to be seen if he’ll be given another shot at the starting role due to his sub-par play when he has been healthy.

Watson completed just over 63% of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions prior to the Achilles injury. The Browns have been non-committal on whether Watson will resume his starting role when he returns from injury.

“Our focus with Deshaun I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury is first and foremost with the recovery and to make sure that he gets healthy from the Achilles injury,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on November 6. “Everything else we’ll deal with at a later moment.”

Jameis Winston Putting Up Big Numbers With Browns

If the Browns seek a bridge quarterback, he might already be on the roster. Jameis Winston has taken over as the starting quarterback with Watson sidelined and has put up a pair of solid performances.

Winston showed flashes of brilliance despite the Browns’ 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, throwing for an impressive 395 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a strong outing in his first start, leading Cleveland to a 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens with 334 yards and three touchdowns.

While Winston has a tendency to flirt with risky throws, his ability to ignite the offense has been a welcome change compared to the struggles seen earlier with Watson. At 2-8, the Browns have plenty to evaluate, but if Winston continues this level of play, he could make a compelling case to stick around in Cleveland next season.