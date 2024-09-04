Browns Called Out for ‘Lies’ Ahead of Week 1 Clash With Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their unofficial Week 1 depth chart, and there are a few surprising choices that could be strategic misdirections.

Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic pulled no punches when describing the first look.

“So full of lies it could run for office,” Jackson said.

The most obvious area of concern is the offensive line. The Browns are unsure if former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. will be available for the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran Jack Conklin — who is listed as the starting right tackle — has been getting reps on the left side with Wills out.

If Conklin starts at left tackle, the Browns will likely slide second-year tackle Dawand Jones into the right tackle spot.

There are also some questions at cornerback. Greg Newsome — who typically plays the nickel corner role—is listed ahead of Martin Emerson as the starter alongside Denzel Ward.

“When you see Newsome listed before Emerson you know this is BS!” a fan responded.

The Browns are not under any obligation to be totally “honest” about their unofficial depth chart, as coach Kevin Stefanski knows.

“I don’t think we’re going to say anything really depth-chart wise,” Stefanski said when talking about the Browns’ offensive tackle situation. “We’re excited to have options at really a bunch of positions. (Left tackle) is certainly one that we’ll have work through potentially.”

Browns Preparing for Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

Whoever starts at the Browns offensive tackle spots will be tested. Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons has 40.5 sacks since entering the league three years ago and will be looking to start the season out hot.

Parsons is a perennial contender for Defensive Player of the Year. He finished third last year, with Browns star Myles Garrett taking home the award. Parsons was second in 2021 and 2022.

“He’s a hell of a player, I think he has the ability to do it,” Teller said of Parson’s DPOY prospects. “One of my best friends on the team is Myles Garrett, so he’s going to have to beat him out. Myles is always looking good. But Micah has all the intangibles, tangibles. He’s a hell of a pass rusher.”

Parsons is the centerpiece of a Cowboys defense that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer now leads.

“Coach Zim, obviously, I know really well,” Stefanski said. “He is an outstanding football coach, so we know that we’ll have our work cut out for us. Personnel-wise, they have a bunch of really good players from the D-line back to the secondary.”

Deshaun Watson Set for First Action Since Injury

On Sunday, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be the player under the closest microscope. Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback is returning from shoulder surgery that limited him to just six games a year ago.

Watson did not play in the preseason, but the Browns are confident he’ll be ready to roll for the opener.

“Very, very confident in the amount of work that he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week 1,” Stefanski said on August 25.

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point home favorite for the matchup.