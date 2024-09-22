Browns Get Concerning Update on DE Myles Garrett’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Giants at home in Week 3, though an even bigger loss appeared possible after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett limped off the field late in the contest.

Garrett left the game during the fourth quarter with a foot injury, limping to the medical tent on the sideline as Browns fans chanted his name. The edge rusher emerged from the infamous blue tarp and eventually returned to the game.

However, following the contest Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski provided the media with disconcerting update on the status of his team’s best player.

“#Browns Myles Garrett aggravated his foot injury and will undergo an MRI,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted to X.

Myles Garrett Has Been Battling Foot Injuries All Season

Garrett has been battling injuries to both feet this season, which admitted late last week may require surgery once that year ends.

“Hopefully next couple weeks, things will continue to get better until it’s not something that’s bothering me as consistent as it is,” Garrett said Friday. “So just trying to stay on and manage things as they are right now.”

He went on to explain how he manages the pain during the week through limited practice sessions.

“It’s still there, still painful. It’s just trying to get it as well as I can. Really try to lower the amount of inflammation and manage the pain until Friday, and then I definitely got to get some reps and some high-speed reps on my leg, get some running in so that I don’t have to worry about anything else, like soft tissue injuries, hamstring or anything like that,” Garrett continued. “So just trying to take really the high-speed load off until Friday and then see how it feels, see how well I can go. Feels good. Lock and load. Let’s go. Until then, we’re letting it ride.”

Browns Can’t Afford to Lose Myles Garrett for Any Meaningful Stretch of Time

Garrett entered the contest against New York with 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles through the first two games of the season. He followed that up with another strong performance that included 3 quarterback hits on Daniel Jones over the course of the afternoon Sunday.

The Browns defensive end won DPOY last year on the strength of 17 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, as the Cleveland defense was the best in the league in terms of total yardage allowed per game.

However, the unit has not been nearly as dominant through three weeks this season and is getting minimal help from an anemic offense that can’t block opposing pass rushers coming off the edge.

Given the Browns’ situation on offense and the uncertain future of running back Nick Chubb who remains out with a knee injury, Cleveland will have to rely on its defense to stay relevant in a competitive AFC North Division.

As such, if Garrett misses any meaningful stretch of time — or is even seriously hampered by his foot issues — the Browns could be in for a long season.