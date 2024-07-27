Browns Star Nick Chubb Predicted to Return to Top of NFL in Epic Fashion

The question of whether Chubb will be ready for Week 1 will determine what kind of teeth Sobleski’s “bold prediction” ultimately bares.

“It’s different now because I feel like I’m behind,” Chubb said during an interview that will be part of a documentary on the running back from JOC Films. “Usually I’m healthy and I’m working to get faster and stronger. Now I’m just trying to catch up to get to the person I once was.”

The person Chubb once was earned trips to four consecutive Pro Bowls between his second season in 2019 and the 2022 campaign. Over the course of 77 NFL games played, Chubb has earned 70 starts and gained 6,511 yards on the ground as well as scored 48 TDs, per Pro Football Reference. He has also caught 123 passes for 1,011 receiving yards and 4 scores.

Cleveland designated Chubb to the active/PUP (physically unable to perform) list on June 24. That does not preclude him from playing Week 1, as all Chubb must do is pass a physical to gain eligibility for elevation to the active roster.

However, if the Browns ultimately choose to place the running back on the reserve/PUP list, Chubb will miss at least the first four regular-season games. Cleveland opens the campaign on September 8 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerome Ford Played Well Behind Browns Offensive Line in Nick Chubb’s Absence

Cleveland has two of the best offensive guards in the league in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, which should help Chubb return to his former self — at least as an inside runner. However, the tackle positions remain somewhat suspect as all three of the Browns’ top players at the position return this year from season-ending injuries they suffered at various points during the 2023 campaign.

Despite some weak spots, though, the offensive line was able to help Ford find success as both a rusher and receiver out of the backfield after he took over for Chubb.

Ford put up 813 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry and scored 4 TDs on the ground during his second NFL season. He also caught 44 passes for 319 receiving yards and 5 scores.

Ford’s production will allow Cleveland to take its time with Chubb’s transition back into action, which could result in the running back missing multiple games to begin the year if any medical issues persist.