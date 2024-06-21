Browns QBs Dubbed Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of Season

The Cleveland Browns have a strong quarterback group, which could lead to either Tyler Huntley or Dorian Thompson-Robinson being traded.

Deshaun Watson heads into his third season in Cleveland as the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback. New addition Jameis Winston is a lock to be his primary backup. Beyond that, how the depth shakes out and if the Browns are planning to keep three quarterbacks on the roster is uncertain.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic suggested that Huntley or Thompson-Robinson could be moved via trade ahead of the season.

“Maybe either Huntley or Thompson-Robinson ends up getting traded to help Cleveland address something at the back of the roster,” Jackson said on June 18. “Maybe Huntley makes it and serves as the designated quarterback sneak runner. Maybe Thompson-Robinson will have an impressive summer and becomes the inexpensive, long-term backup option the team hoped he could be. Regardless of when Watson is fully cleared, Huntley and Thompson-Robinson figure to get plenty of August chances to audition for Cleveland first, but also the rest of the league.”

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Eager to Learn

Thompson-Robinson is heading into his second season with the Browns. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Thompson-Robinson quickly earned the trust of the decision-makers in Cleveland as a rookie and was named the backup to start of the year.

Thompson-Robinson got some starting experience as a rookie with Watson banged up, although things didn’t go so smoothly when his number was called. The fifth-round pick went 1-2 in his starts, passing for 440 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions.

He’s been rebounding from a hip injury that ended his season but got some work in during the latter part of the Browns’ offseason workouts. Thompson-Robinson is eager to learn from both Huntley and Winston.

“Have I gotten to know Jameis?” Thompson-Robinson told Cleveland.com in May. “I think Jameis has gotten to know everybody. He’s super great. I love Jameis and Tyler. Two really good additions to the room and two guys that have really helped me in my development. That process of learning how to be a pro quarterback at the highest level, I think it’ll be a big part of that.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ahead of Schedule

The Browns learned the value of quarterback depth the hard way last season with Watson missing time. The team started five different quarterbacks but still managed to make the playoffs with an 11-6 regular season record.

Watson has played in just 12 games through two seasons in Cleveland. And there are lingering concerns about his ability to stay healthy coming off serious shoulder surgery. However, the Browns are confident in Watson’s recovery and path forward.