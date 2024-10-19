Browns 3-Time Pro Bowler Named Top Trade Candidate as Possible Fire Sale Looms

The Cleveland Browns already parted with one star when they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and that might be just the start.

Trade speculation has swirled around multiple big names on the defense as well, including that of edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports on Friday, October 18, named Smith among the three most likely edge rushers in the NFL to move to a new team ahead of the trade deadline along with Haason Reddick of the New York Jets and Josh Uche of the New England Patriots.

“The Browns’ Smith is someone who could also garner attention from contenders looking for pass-rush help,” Dajani wrote.

Za’Darius Smith Has Played His Part for Browns Since Joining Team in 2023

Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler who came to Cleveland via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in May 2023. He inked a two-year contract extension with the Browns in March worth $23 million.

The 32-year-old defensive end has done his job well, playing in and starting 22 of a possible 23 regular-season games during his time in Cleveland and tallying 8 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as part of the Browns’ run to the playoffs last year. The unit was the best in the league in terms of overall yardage surrendered.

Smith has added 3 more sacks and 2 tackles for loss through six games this year. However, the Browns are 1-5 and teetering on the precipice of a lost season. If they can move Smith’s salary for a late Day 2 draft pick or early Day 3 selection in 2025, it might be the smarter long-term play.

Cleveland still has Ogbo Okoronkwo under contract, who can step into Smith’s starting role opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett should the Browns decide to shop Smith ahead of the November 5 trade deadline.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II, WR Elijah Moore Also Trade Candidates

The Browns defense remains a quality unit, but it has taken a step back from what it was one year ago and has proven incapable of carrying a banged up, underperforming offense led by QB Deshaun Watson.

As such, other players could also find their way out of town over the next couple of weeks. Players like cornerback Greg Newsome II and receiver Elijah Moore have each been noted as trade candidates.

Newsome is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next March. He is likely to prove too pricey to keep for a salary cap-strapped team like the Browns will be over the next few seasons, so trading him for a Day 2 draft pick might have made sense in any scenario aside from Cleveland looking like a clear Super Bowl contender at this point in the season.

Moore is also in the final year of his deal and bound for free agency next spring. The receiver market has been solid ahead this year’s trade deadline, and Browns shouldn’t have any issues finding a suitor — such as the Kansas City Chiefs, perhaps — if they decide to move Moore.