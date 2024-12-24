Sean Payton’s Comments Good News for Broncos $4 Million Prospect

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has teased a potential shift at the starting running back spot for weeks. Broncos rookie Audric Estime may have forced his hand after his performance in Week 16.

Estime scored his first career rushing touchdown in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with 48 yards on nine carries.

His carries and yards were the second-most of his career and earned him more work.

“Yeah, I think he has [earned more playing time. I think he played well. I was encouraged with the physicality he ran with, and I think he’ll only get better,” Payton told reporters on December 22. “Even Blake [Watson] had some carries that were encouraging. So balancing that is going to be important for us here down the stretch.”

Estime and Watson’s emergence in this game could be bad news for Week 1 starter Javonte Williams. Williams has been inconsistent this season and is a free agent in 2025.

However, calls for Estime to assume the lead role have been prevalent.

The No. 147 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Estime is of a similar build as Williams. But the rookie runs with more physicality than the veteran, a third-round pick in 2021, has since his devastating knee injury in 2022.

“This was a tough loss, but it wasn’t all bad. For instance, the Broncos’ run game looked better than it has for most of the season. Denver was able to gain 110 yards on the ground on 21 carries. Bo Nix helped with 25 yards on three carries, but it was Estime who led the way. The rookie had 48 yards on nine carries, which led the team in both categories,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on December 23.

“Nix and the offense would benefit from a better running game, and putting Estime at the top of the depth chart could be the spark it needs.”

Estime is an economical option in Year 1 of a four-year, $4.5 million contract.

He must remain healthy after undergoing a procedure on his knee during the offseason and then landing on injured reserve with an ankle issue. Estime also battled fumbles early on, coughing the ball up twice and losing it once in his first nine career carries.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Rips Criticism Of Key Decision Loss to Chargers

The Broncos are 9-6 and have a clear path to making the playoffs. However, their path to their sixth loss has led to criticism of Payton.

Payton’s play calling on the Broncos’ final possession before halftime on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 ultimately led to a three-and-out. After the Broncos punted, Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker hit a historic 57-yard fair catch free kick field goal.

The play seemingly turned the tide in the Chargers’ favor.

“One of the dumber storylines was the end of the half in regards to us being aggressive with 44 seconds, 41 seconds two timeouts. We punt the ball the half’s over with. Read more stuff that I just looked at and thought, ‘This is garbage.’ No. 1, it didn’t shift the momentum. We got the ball back to start the second half, went down the field, kicked a field goal, we were back up 11 [points],” Payton said.

“This sequence, this area of the game you’re talking about, is the area that as a coach you look at, and you get frustrated. Just with, ‘How do we put a brake on the momentum that had shifted,’ and I feel like we could have done a better job there.”

The Broncos had a 21-13 lead at the break. LA outscored Denver 21-6 in the second half, allowing 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The narrative was not Payton’s only gripe, either.

Sean Payton Calls Out TV Cameras for Call-Sheet Close-Up

Cameras zoomed in on Payton’s call sheet during the game, focusing on the coach’s note to run the ball.

Reporters asked Payton about it during his press conference on Sunday.

“No. 1, I don’t like the fact that the network TV cameras feel like they can zoom into our call sheets. But it is what it is,” Payton said. “It’s just a reminder. Sometimes there’ll be little notes we’ll put at the top of – I’ll put at the top of a section”

Payton was also asked about the Broncos going away from the running game.

The Broncos rushed for 89 yards on 13 carries in the first half. They tallied 21 yards on eight attempts in the second.

“Thought we ran it real well early in the game, first half. Second half, there’s two series I kind of kick myself where even when we did run it, it was the type of run we ran that wasn’t as effective,” Payton said.

“But we had ample opportunities in that second half. And I thought our third-down numbers, obviously, weren’t where we wanted them to be. We couldn’t get off the field defensively. And therefore, we weren’t able to keep the lead we had going in at halftime coming out to start the second half.”

The Broncos’ early success could mean a bigger role for one player, in particular.