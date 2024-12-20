Broncos HC Sean Payton Calls Out Super Bowl Champion Over Historic Play

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, and the turning point of the game was the 57-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker before halftime. But to even get to that point, Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith made a costly mistake.

Smith, the gunner on the punt team, ran into Chargers return man Derius Davis, gifting the Chargers 15 yards and a chance to cut into what was a 21-10 lead before the break.

Payton said, “The penalty wasn’t real smart.”

“Typically you’d be pretty conservative,” Payton told reporters on December 19. “We didn’t get any momentum going there. We just ran the ball and punted it. The penalty puts them in a position.

“Doesn’t happen much. We practice it all the time. Well in that situation, the penalty put them in field goal position. So it’s disappointing.”

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said it was his “favorite rule.”

Payton has faced questions about running the clock out before the break. But he pointed to the timeout situation, percentages of being successful, and their field position as reasons he opted to punt the ball away and play defense.

Harbaugh also told reporters he wanted to get those tries in every game, pointing to Phil Dawson’s 71-yard attempt during the duo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers. Dawson missed.

Dicker’s successful attempt was the first such make since the 1976 season.

When asked if he considered going for it on fourth down rather than punting the ball back to the Chargers, Payton explained why he opted against that. He noted the “timeouts,” “percentages,” and “field position.”

Payton also said the Broncos’ No. 8-ranked defense (and No. 1 scoring defense), “Couldn’t get them stopped.”

“Obviously, look, a disappointing loss. It was disappointing because there was a lot at stake, and we know that. We had a fast start; [I] was encouraged by that. And then, uncharacteristically this season, we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the second half; both offensively and defensively,” Payton said.

“Credit Los Angeles for fighting their way back in, and we didn’t make enough plays in the end.”

Super Bowl Champion Swings Momentum for Chargers in Broncos Loss

Smith, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, is in his second season with the Broncos, signing a two-year, $5 million contract in free agency during the 2023 offseason.

The Broncos could cut him at a gain financially if Payton wanted.

According to Over The Cap, they would save $2.5 million with $700,000 in dead cap space. Or, the Broncos could make him inactive in Week 16 as they have done with former fill-in starter Levi Wallace.

Wallace was inactive for the second consecutive week following his role in a historic performance from the Cleveland Browns against the Broncos in Week 13.

Smith’s role as a special teamer could make for an easier decision for Payton and the Broncos.

“At the end of the half, you know as a coach you’re starting with the ball,” Payton said in response to another question about momentum. “We’re going to see if we can get a little momentum, maybe, and then run the clock down. The penalty wasn’t real smart.”

Sean Payton Calls Out Broncos Coaches Over Penalties

Payton turned his ire to himself and the Broncos coaching staff, saying they had to do a better job after Denver was flagged for multiple penalties in critical moments.

The head coach said the miscues “cost us.”

“It keeps continuing, so we got to do a better job coaching because it’s not like it’s new. And so it’ll cost you. It’ll cost you in games,” Payton said. “We got to make the corrections in this game right and then we get back to getting ready to play Cincinnati, so. We got to find a way to get the 10th win; we know that.”

Payton and the Broncos will host the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. The Bengals got a boost to their playoff chances with the outcome of “Thursday Night Football” and another example of how to attack the Broncos’ defense.

The Chargers tallied 380 net total yards in Week 16.