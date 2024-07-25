Broncos HC Sean Payton Sends Strong Message on Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos quarterback battle has garnered the most attention going into training camp. However, it is hardly the only position battle worth monitoring as General Manager George Paton continues to build the roster in Head Coach Sean Payton’s image.

One key battle will be at running back.

With the Broncos relying on one of three largely unproven quarterbacks in 2024, the ground game will be essential.

The Broncos ranked 18th in rushing yards in 2023, but Payton offered encouraging words about former second-round pick and starter Javonte Williams. Nearing two years since suffering a devastating knee injury, Williams could be primed for a bounceback season.

“He looks good,” Payton told reporters on July 24.

“He’s lost weight. He looks trim. I thought he looked sharp today. Looked much different. His weight’s down and proud of him.”

Payton’s sentiments echo those he made during the spring, noting Williams’ health.

“He’s been looking good. I think historically speaking when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heals finishes at two years. Obviously, you begin playing before then. But he’s been doing well. He’s in shape,” Payton told media members on May 30.

“He’s looking forward to the challenge. Last year really, when you think about it, even in training camp it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building, kind of, and getting him where he was – where we all felt comfortable that he could play. And so I think he’s looking forward to uh this year and certainly the confidence in his health in the strength of his knee.”

Javonte Williams Feels ‘Real Good’ Nearly 2 Years After Torn ACL

Williams spoke about his health, saying he felt “real good” and agreeing the additional time removed from the injury could have a positive impact.

It has been 21 months since the injury occurred in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

“I believe it,” Williams told reporters during OTAs on June 4. “Just mentally. Just being stronger and trusting your body, and it’s starting to feel normal again. So, hopefully, it’ll be the same thing for me.”

Williams had 774 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 217 carries in 2023. His 3.6 yards per attempt were a career-low.

It was also the second-worst mark among players with at least 200 carries, per Stathead.

Williams has been proactive in trying to regain the magic from his rookie campaign when he rushed for 903 yards and four scores on 203 carries; a 4.4-yards-per-carry clip. He shed weight, getting back to his listed 220 pounds.

“I was watching his college tape in the draft room one day, and he walked in,” Payton said after the first training camp practice. “I said, ‘This is the back I want.’

“Oftentimes, runners, receivers, and corners can – not intentionally – but they can add weight in the weight room. And yet, at those positions I kind of like their college senior year weight early in the league. Some of them are going to put on healthy weight. And I think his goal even in the spring, he knew he wanted to get to ‘21 ‘20 [weight]. But you could see it today.”

Javonte Williams Shrugs Off Broncos RB Competition

Williams, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 draft, is in the final year of his four-year, $8.8 million contract. He will count $2.8 million against the cap in 2024. His salary is non-guaranteed, though. The Broncos could cut him and save $1.8 million.

Denver still rosters backups Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine. They also drafted Audric Estime and prioritized Blake Watson after the draft. Williams is not concerned with any of it.

“I just do my job and do what I got to do,” Williams said during OTAs.

Estime profiles as the biggest threat to Williams’ role as the lead back in what will be a situational committee. He has a similar body type to Williams and has been praised for being a more physical runner.

Estime also avoided going on one of the injury lists after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure during the Spring.

The running backs present an intriguing sidenote to the Broncos’ QB battle.