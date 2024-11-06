Sean Payton’s Comments Bode Well for Broncos’ Rookie Draft Pick

Sean Payton‘s Denver Broncos are still a work in progress, as their 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed and the head coach admitted after. The offense racked up more than 300 net yards for the fourth straight game and the fifth time this season.

However, the ground attack left something to be desired, albeit against the Ravens’ No. 1-ranked unit.

Payton’s recent comments suggest they could seek a spark internally.

Asked specifically if he expected Audric Estime – the No. 147 overall pick of the 2024 draft – to get more work going forward, Payton offered encouraging comments for the rookie. They could also prove ominous for starting running back Javonte Williams.

“That’s a good and fair question and one that I think I would answer, ‘yes,’” Payton told reporters on November 4.

Estime rushed five times for 35 yards versus the Ravens.

On the season, he has carried the ball 15 times, gaining 95 yards. His 6.3 yards per carry rank fourth among running backs and eighth among all players with at least as many carries through nine weeks this season, per Stathead.

Broncos RB Audric Estime Must Overcome Durability, Fumbling Issues

Despite being a rookie, Estime has also flashed potential as a pass blocker, which could help him stay on the field on all three downs.

Estime’s biggest issues have been health and ball security.

He underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection and arthroscopic procedure on his knee in May. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Estime went on injured reserve and missed the next four games.

He has yet to see double-digit snaps on offense in any game this season, per Pro Football Reference.

He has also fumbled twice in five games. Six times in eight games including the preseason.

Only one of those resulted in a turnover. But Payton has lamented the Broncos’ giveaways in recent weeks. Estime also went from receiving five carries in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints to one carry in Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Sean Payton’s Comments Put Broncos’ Javonte Williams Back on Notice

Estime is a big-bodied back, whose physical profile closely matches Williams. The Broncos also have scat-back-types in Jaleel McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Blake Watson.

Williams is also in the final year of his contract.

The No. 35 pick in the 2021 draft, Williams has 387 yards and 2 touchdowns on 102 carries through Week 9. His 3.8 yards per carry are the second-fewest among all players with at least 100 carries this season.

This is also the second time Payton has mentioned Estime getting more work as the Broncos search for a solution in the backfield.

“We got to see these guys,” Payton said during a presser in October. “We’re a young team, and I want to see this runner as well. I want to see Estime. And we’re going to see [Devaughn] Vele, and we’re going to see [Troy] Franklin, and we’re going to see – we’re not waiting to red shirt these guys.”

Williams responded with a season-high 88 yards on 14 carries against the Saints.

He has carried the ball 29 times for 86 yards over the Broncos’ last two weeks. That includes a 17-carry, 44-yard effort versus the Panthers. How Williams responds to Payton’s latest comments could go a long way toward clarifying Estime’s role going forward.