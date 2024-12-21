Police Make 3rd Arrest in Shooting Involving Former Broncos Player: Report

Denver police have made another arrest in the investigation of a shooting involving former Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds, per 9News Mike Klis.

The Broncos parted ways with the 2024 offseason free-agent addition in November, Reynolds, after the veteran’s extended stay on injured reserve for a finger injury. But his tenure also included a shooting following “Thursday Night Football” in Week 7.

“Daniel Olivarez, 30, was taken into custody on Dec. 16, according to court records,” Klis wrote on December 20. “He’s being held on suspicion of the following felonies: Six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of attempted first-degree assault, three counts of illegally discharging a firearm, six counts of weapon used during a violent crime, [and] four counts of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the shooting in his opening statement in Week 8.

According to Klis, Olivarez is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond and is due in court on December 24. Olivarez joins Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42, as suspects charged in the shooting, which took place following Reynolds’ party’s exit from a strip club.

“Reynolds was at the wheel of his Ford Bronco early the morning of Oct. 18 when people in another vehicle opened fire on them along Interstate 25 near Colorado Boulevard,” Klis reported in October. “Reynolds tried to outrun his pursuers, but they followed him for several minutes and continued to shoot, according to court documents.”

Mendoza remained held on an identical bond as Olivarez while Charlesworth posted his $100,000 bail and was released as of that report.

Jaguars WR Josh Reynolds Looking to Move On From Shooting After Broncos Exit

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Reynolds, taking some financial responsibility from the Broncos. This gave the wideout a fresh start after his traumatic experience. Despite overcoming his finger injury, Reynolds remained on injured reserve until his release.

Reynolds said the Broncos helped him “a lot” throughout the process

“It was tough for a few weeks. But I had a good support system behind me. A lot of the organization over there [in Denver] was helping me out a lot. So they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process,” Reynolds told reporters in Jacksonville on December 6.

“That’s kind of one of the things I’d rather you put behind me. But anybody going through that, man, it’s a crazy ordeal. … I’m just blessed to be here.”

Reynolds was excited to join the Broncos, citing Payton as the reason.

Full details of Reynolds’ injuries have not been released, nor has he revealed them. The initial report of the shooting said that Reynolds sustained gunshot wounds to the “arm” and “head,” though.

Josh Reynolds Sees 1 Target in Jaguars Debut

Reynolds suited up for the Jaguars for the first time in a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16 after the Broncos waived him.

He drew one target but was unable to come down with it.

“[A] new place is always going to bring its challenges. But I’m excited to have them show interest in and want me here. So it’s awesome,” Reynolds said during his first Jags presser. “That’s kind of one of the biggest things that’s helped me along the way so far, is just kind of experience with [changing teams mid-season]. It should help out a little bit.”

Reynolds, who turns 30 years old in February, has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdown this season. He still has one more year on his two-year, $9 million contract that he initially signed to join the Broncos.