2 Charged in Shooting Involving Injured Broncos Player: Report

Charges have been filed against two people in connection to the shooting involving Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds, per court documents obtained by 9News.

Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42, both face multiple felony charges in connection to the incident. It occurred in Glendale, CO following the Broncos’ Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Reynolds is on injured reserve due to a finger issue and was not traveling with the team.

“Two men face multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges in a shooting that wounded a Denver Broncos receiver and two companions,” 9 News’ Mike Klis wrote on October 30.

“Receiver Josh Reynolds was at the wheel of his Ford Bronco early the morning of Oct. 18 when people in another vehicle opened fire on them along Interstate 25 near Colorado Boulevard. Reynolds tried to outrun his pursuers, but they followed him for several minutes and continued to shoot, according to court documents.”

According to Klis’ report, Mendoza faces “23 separate charges.”

Mendoza has been charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault, four counts of weapons possession by a previous offender, three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, three counts of drug possession, and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Klis notes that all but the magazine charge are felonies. All 15 of the charges Charlesworth faces are felonies. Charlesworth faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

“Mendoza remains in the Denver County Jail on a $300,000 cash-only bail,” Klis wrote. “Charlesworth was released from custody after posting $100,000 bail.”

Broncos Josh Reynolds ‘Pretty Shaken Up’ After Shooting Incident

Reynolds was shot in the arm and head. The full extent of his injuries is still unknown but have been described as “minor.” Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed what he called a “serious” matter.

He did not have much to offer beyond an update on Reynolds’ mental state in the aftermath.

“Josh Reynolds last week was involved in a very serious um incident shooting,” Payton told reporters on October 25. “I’m kind of like you where I’ve got the initial details, and he’s fortunate. And so, currently, the league and then, obviously, the local authorities are handling that. I’ve had a chance to talk with him. He was pretty shaken up, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Despite the nature of the incident and what is known about Reynolds’ injuries, he has been around the team’s facilities.

Broncos Getting Healthy for Stretch Run

Reynolds must miss one more game before he is eligible to come off injured reserve. Despite missing three games, Reynolds is the Broncos’ second-leading receiver with 183 yards, adding 1 touchdown on 12 receptions in 19 targets.

Getting him back would continue a trend of getting healthy for the Broncos. It could be key for their push for a playoff spot.

They are getting healthier.

The Broncos activated three players – starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, former starting edge rusher Baron Browning, and backup guard Calvin Throckmorton – from injured reserve on October 25.

Reynolds along with Drew Sanders and Luke Wattenberg – both of whom are also on injured reserve – were in attendance for practice on October 30, per Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark.

They were all on the side field, but it is notable progress for the 5-3 Broncos.