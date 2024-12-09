$9 Million Former Broncos Veteran Breaks Silence After Shooting Incident

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds #11 runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Denver Broncos waived wide receiver Josh Reynolds less than one full season into his two-year, $9 million contract. He joined the team in free agency partly because he admired Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Reynolds endured several setbacks during his short tenure.

First, the wideout suffered a finger injury that landed him on injured reserve. Then, while sidelined by the injury, the veteran was shot after leaving a Colorado strip club in October.

Players do not speak with reporters when they do not practice, and Reynolds was on injured reserve. So his first time addressing the shooting came amid the first practice with his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It was tough for a few weeks. But I had a good support system behind me. A lot of the organization over there [in Denver] was helping me out a lot. So they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process,” Reynolds told reporters on December 6 in his first media availability in nearly three months.

“That’s kind of one of the things I’d rather you put behind me. But anybody going through that, man, it’s a crazy ordeal. … I’m just blessed to be here.”

Two men were charged in connection to the shooting. Two others were with Reynolds and also suffered injuries.

Reynolds lamented being sidelined even before the shooting.

“It’s always tough when you want to get out there,” Reynolds said. “You’re a competitor and it’s something you love, man. It’s always tough to kind of have it, I wouldn’t say taken from you, but just not being able to be out there with the guys, it’s always hard.”

Reynolds ended his Broncos tenure with 12 receptions for 183 yards and 1 touchdown in 19 targets.

The Jaguars claiming him saved the Broncos some money. It was also well-received.

Josh Reynolds Gets Honest About Adjusting to Another New Team After Broncos Exit

The Jaguars are Reynolds’ fifth team since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He said he is fortunate to be playing, noting many members of his draft class are not.

He admitted some challenges come with a new situation.

“[A] new place is always going to bring its challenges. But I’m excited to have them show interest in and want me here. So it’s awesome,” Reynolds said. “That’s kind of one of the biggest things that’s helped me along the way so far, is just kind of experience with [changing teams mid-season]. It should help out a little bit.”

Reynolds has switched teams during the season once before, in 2021 when the Tennessee Titans cut him and he signed with the Detroit Lions.

Josh Reynolds Leaned on Family, Friends to Get Through Shooting, Latest Move

Reporters asked Reynolds about his support system. He mentioned his mother, who he said he has always leaned on.

“My mom was there every weekend, taking off her work and stuff,” Reynolds said. “She’s always been a big, big part of my life, always been in my corner man whenever she can. It’s been awesome to kind of have her traveling and just see her at my game, when. It’s awesome.”

He also leaned on former Texas A&M Aggies (and current Jaguars) teammate Christian Kirk.

“That’s my guy,” Reynolds said. “He was the first one that hit me when the news dropped. And so it’s awesome kind of having a familiar face in here and somebody to help with the playbook.”