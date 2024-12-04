Cellar-Dwelling Rival Lets Broncos Off Hook for Injured Veteran Playmaker

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton reacts during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Broncos gave the strongest endorsement yet of their younger wide receivers when they waived veteran Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds was on injured reserve with a finger injury. But he has been healed from that for multiple weeks. He was also the victim of a shooting that left him with arm and head injuries, but that is not why Reynolds was expendable either.

Instead, the Broncos are going younger.

However, Reynolds did not stay out of work for long or even make it to the open market, getting claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 4, the team announced.

“The #Jaguars have claimed veteran WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from the #Broncos, sources tell me and[Ian Rapoport],” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on December 4. “Reynolds gives Jacksonville’s injury-riddled receiving corps some production and experience for Mac Jones.”

The Broncos announced waiving Reynolds on December 3, so it is a quick turnaround for the eighth-year pro.

Reynolds has been sidelined since Week 5. He has caught 12 of 19 targets for 183 yards and 1 touchdown this season. Despite missing eight weeks (seven games), Reynolds still ranks seventh on the Broncos in receiving yards, eighth in targets, and ninth in receptions.

A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017,

Reynolds has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. He has a 232-3116-20 line for his career.

Jaguars Let Broncos Off Hook for Josh Reynolds’ Contract

Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos in free agency. The Broncos are on the hook for $2.7 million in dead money this season, per Over The Cap. The Jaguars, who are tied for the NFL’s worst record, will assume responsibility for some of the remaining money.

“Source confirms Jaguars claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported on X on December 4. “They pick up $623,611 of his prorated payout for this season, plus another $75K in per game active roster bonuses. So roughly $700,000 for 2-10 team. Broncos save the $623,611.”

According to OTC, Reynolds will still carry a $1 million charge against the Broncos’ salary cap in 2025.

Reynolds has earned $16.8 million in his career, including his Broncos payout.

Broncos 2024 Draft Class a Hit Through 13 Weeks

Klis reported the emergence of young receivers Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin as key factors in the decision to waive Reynolds.

For rookies Franklin and Vele, that is an encouraging development.

Both overcame hurdles from earlier in the season, with Vele overcoming a rib injury and Franklin failing to see the field consistently. Franklin has still played behind Vele despite the latter being drafted later in the 2024 cycle.

It is Franklin, though, who has the preexisting chemistry with draftmate and former college teammate Bo Nix.

Franklin, Nix, and Vele are all part of a strong draft class for the Broncos.

Nix has been QB1 since early in training camp. Vele has caught 33 passes for 377 yards and 1 score and ranks 11th on the offense in snaps while Franklin (21-218-2) is 13th, per Pro Football Reference.

Mims is a second-year player. But he is also delivering on offense after he was expected to replace Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.