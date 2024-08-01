Sean Payton Name-Drops Broncos’ $9 Million Free Agent Pickup: ‘Something Else’

The Denver Broncos are breaking in a new Week 1 starting quarterback. Whoever Head Coach Sean Payton decides between Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson will need reliable playmakers to help make their job easier.

2019 Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton remains atop the pecking order, but there is a shortage of proven options behind him.

One of their proven options, veteran Josh Reynolds, got Payton’s attention in practice.

“The guy that jumped out was Josh Reynolds. I mean, shoot, he had three or four catches that were something else,” Payton told reporters on July 31. “He’s a tough player. He’s got range. You saw today there were a number of 50/50 balls that he ended up with. And we had a good clean, clear vision for him and I’m glad we have him.

“He’s long and he’s smart, and so there’s some versatility. I see him as an outside-in player. More outside than in. But his length … his catch radius is just bigger.”

Bo nix dime to Josh Reynolds pic.twitter.com/uCcBBdEOPx — Jake Goetz (@broncosnews303) July 31, 2024

Reynolds – listed at 6-foot-3 – is in his eighth NFL season. A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 draft, Reynolds has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

He caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns with the Lions in 2023.

Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos in free agency. It is the richest deal of his career both in total value and annual salary.

Josh Reynolds Chose Broncos Because of Sean Payton

Payton said that he relied on Passing Game Coordinator John Morton rather than reach out to Lions head coach Dan Campbell – with whom Payton has a long history – for intel on Reynolds.

“I didn’t talk to Dan because look, I have Johnny Mo here. And remember, Johnny just finished coaching him in Detroit, so I kind of had – I didn’t need to call Dan. But that’s something I would have done for instance if not for having one of his coaches here”

Payton said the feedback from Morton on Reynolds was “good”

Reynolds pointed to Payton when discussing his decision to sign with the Broncos in free agency after going to the NFC Championship game with Detroit in 2023.

“It was kind of a lot,” Reynolds told reporters on May 23. “I think the main decision was I’ve always admired Coach Payton from afar and was excited to kind of see what that offense look like.”

Sean Payton Talks Up Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Reynolds was not the only wideout to draw praise from Payton. He was asked about sixth-year man Lil’Jordan Humphrey and offered a very positive evaluation.

“He’s smart and steady,” Payton said. “Look, he came on last year, really, and played well for us. He’s a big target. He’s another big target with a great catch radius – a real big catch radius. I like him inside-out, so different than Josh.

“Most of [Humphrey’s] snaps last year, if you took out your breakdown, they would have come in the slot or in the inside receiver, flex position. He’s comfortable inside working in noise, and he has to be. He’s a guy who’s big, so his separation comes with his length. And the other thing is he can kind of go in and play all three positions. He picks things up real quickly.”

Humphrey – who stands 6-foot-4 – caught 13 passes for 162 yards and three scores in 2023.

The 26-year-old also has a history with Payton going back to their shared time with the New Orleans Saints.

With veterans Humphrey, Reynolds, Sutton (6-foot-4), and Tim Patrick (6-foot-4) joined by rookie fourth-round pick Troy Franklin (6-foot-3) and undrafted free agent Devaughn Vele (6-foot-5), the Broncos have a towering group of pass catchers on the perimeter.