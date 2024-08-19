Broncos Urged to Explore Trade for Commanders’ Former 1st-Round Pick

The Denver Broncos have one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL in Pat Surtain II. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 All-Pro selection.

Their other cornerback spot is far less certain. 2022 fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis and 2023 third-rounder Riley Moss are listed as co-starters on the Broncos’ depth chart. But Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes a trade for another option is in order.

The suggested target is Washington Commanders corner Emmanuel Forbes.

“There are a lot of questions about the Broncos secondary heading into the season right now,” Bleacher Report’s scouts wrote on August 19. “It would be wise for Denver to be looking around the league as teams prepare to cut their rosters down to 53.

“It would be worth it for the Broncos to call and inquire about what it would take to trade for [Forbes].”

Every Emmanuel Forbes snap vs the Dolphins #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/bv7ZgbRriB — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 19, 2024

The No. 16 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Forbes started six of his 14 games played as a rookie.

Forbes finished the 2023 season with 38 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble while allowing 60.7% completion on 61 targets faced, per Pro Football Reference.

Despite the investment in him, a 50% defensive snap share in the games he played as a rookie, and continued run with the starters, Forbes is on notice.

Emmanuel Forbes Might Not Fit Commanders’ ‘Future Vision’

Bleacher Report points to The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier’s comments as a reason to believe Forbes could be available for the right price.

“I think Forbes’ future with the team is very much in question even though he’s been taking a lot of starting reps,” Fortier said on the “Trap or Dive Podcast” on August 13. “I thought it was notable that today when we asked [Commanders head coach] Dan Quinn about him, Dan was like, ‘Yeah, I would have loved to seen him not just have a PBU [pass break-up] on that throw off the sideline but come down with an interception.’

“For him to kind of come out and challenge Emanuel in that way, I thought, was notable.”

Fortier noted that Forbes had a nice play early on in the Commanders’ preseason opener versus the New York Jets. But Forbes got beaten for a touchdown and showed poor footwork in Fortier’s estimation.

“He has ball skills,” Fortier said, noting the Commanders’ coaching staff’s emphasis on that skill set. “I just don’t know if his technique can be consistent enough to allow him to be the player that he could be. And so I just think that if I were to bet, I would say the two outside corners on Week 1 right now are Benjamin St. Juste and Michael Davis.

“That’s obviously one of the weaker position groups on the team. But I still don’t know if Forbes fits into the future vision uh for this roster.”

Broncos Could Ride With Current Options Opposite Pat Surtain II Over Trade for Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Surtain affords the Broncos the luxury of virtually taking away one side of the field. That means that whoever is across from him will see plenty of targets. The same is true for the nickelback spot, but Ja’Quan McMillian has that spot secured.

Mathis allowed 74.4% completion on 39 targets, playing 16 games and making six starts for the Broncos in 2023.

Moss, who the Broncos traded up to draft, saw one target in 23 defensive snaps across 14 games.

The Broncos also signed veteran Levi Wallace in free agency and selected Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. They also have depth options like Tremon Smith. Trading for another corner could be viewed as a luxury rather than a necessity.