Packers Trade Pitch Nets Preseason Standout to Fill in for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have several avenues to add depth to the QB room in light of Jordan Love’s injury, but they have to move fast if they want more options for Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

A handful of free agent options are available, including Ryan Tannehill who played ahead of current Green Bay backup Malik Willis for multiple years when both players were with the Tennessee Titans.

However, if the Packers believe Love’s prognosis will have him back on the field in a matter of weeks, a trade for a player like Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Cleveland Browns might be the better play.

Thompson-Robinson shined during the preseason, completing 38-of-55 passes for 375 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT across three games played. He bested 2022 Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley to maintain his third-string position on the Browns’ roster behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup QB Jameis Winston.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Roller Coaster Rookie Year

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will turn 25 years old in November and earned significant regular-season experience during his rookie campaign.

Cleveland called Thompson-Robinson’s name in eight different games and started him three times, during which the QB posted a 1-2 record. He didn’t play particularly well, completing just 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards, 1 TD and 4 INTS. He also ran the football 14 times for 65 yards.

Thompson-Robinson’s year ended early after he sustained a hip injury during the Browns’ Week 16 victory over the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve 2023. He also sustained a concussion four weeks earlier during a loss to the Denver Broncos.

The quarterback rehabilitated his hip issue successfully over the offseason and returned to produce his second standout preseason in a row. The first time around, Thompson-Robinson bested Josh Dobbs for the third quarterback spot on Cleveland’s roster, which led the Browns to trade Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round draft pick.

Dobbs went on to appear in 13 games, starting 12 of those, between the Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 campaign. He is now one of two backup QBs to Brock Purdy with the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

Browns Explored Trades for Dorian Thompson-Robinson During Preseason

Thompson-Robinson should feasibly be better in 2024 after another year of preparation and real experience under his belt. And his progress, both perceived and proven this preseason, led Cleveland to explore potential trades for Thompson-Robinson last month.

“Though a league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms, it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on August 20.

The Browns may no longer be as interested in moving Thompson-Robinson considering they have parted ways with Huntley since Jackson’s report. Furthermore, Watson struggled with injury issues last year, and the team may want to hold onto the extra QB insurance if something similar happens again this season.

But if the Packers — given the potential urgency of their current situation — are willing to part with a meaningful 2025 draft pick for Thompson-Robinson, a trade is something the Browns must legitimately consider.